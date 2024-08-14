The PGA Tour released its 2025 season season schedule on Wednesday, the eve of the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The slate doesn't introduce a slew of changes, as has been the case in recent years as the PGA Tour has tried to mondernize in the face of competition from LIV Golf. Notably, the 2025 PGA Tour schedule appears to be chugging along without any deal with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia in sight.

The 39-event schedule is comprised of four majors, eight signature events, 18 full-field (156 person) events and five “opposite field” tournaments — which offer pathways into signature events for players who don't finish inside the top 50 of the points race after the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship.

“The new schedule and competitive changes introduced in 2024 were significant steps toward creating the best version of the PGA Tour for our fans and players,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a press release. “Fields were significantly stronger across the board, while the signature events provided fans more opportunities to see the PGA Tour’s best competing head-to-head. As we enter the second year of this reimagined schedule, one thing remains a constant—winning on the PGA Tour continues to rank among the most difficult and rewarding accomplishments in sport.”

While the tour is mostly running it back, there is one notable difference to next year's slate, plus a few minor alternations. Here are a few things to know about the 2025 PGA Tour schedule.

2025 PGA Tour season schedule: What to know

Signature Events status quo

There's plenty of chatter about which tournaments should carry elevated status — $20 million payouts, more FedExCup points, etc. (For instance, some argue the two national opens — RBC Canadian Open, Genesis Scottish Open — should be rewarded for their dependably unique fervor.)

For 2025, the Signature Events will be the same eight (four of which were won by Scottie Scheffler this year). Technically, the Players Championship, the PGA Tour's largest payout ($25M), does not count. (The PGA Tour did not release purses with its schedule.)

Here's the lot:

Sentry Tournament of Champions — Jan. 2-6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am — Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Genesis Invitational — Feb. 12-16

Arnold Palmer Invitational — March 5-9

RBC Heritage — April 16-20

Truist Championship – May 7-11

the Memorial Tournament — May 28-June 1

Travelers Championship — June 18-22

With the FedExCup Playoffs starting Thursday, keep in mind that the top-50 of 70 after the St. Jude advance to the BMW Championship and secure spots in the '25 elevated events. Players in the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 2025 PGA Tour winners will be exempt, too.

The PGA Tour created a lifetime exemption into signature events for Tiger Woods. Unclear if he'll use it.

Sponsors are set

Every tournament has found a title sponsor for 2025. One change: the event at Quail Hollow, North Carolina (Rory McIlroy's happy place), formerly the Wells Fargo Championship, is now the Truist Championship.

That event will switch venues for 2025 — Philadelphia Cricket Club – as the PGA Championship comes to Quail Hollow. Another course change: the BMW will move from Castle Pines, Colorado to Caves Valley, Maryland.

The U.S. Open is at Oakmont (PA), and the Open Championship is at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The Memorial is moving back

After doing the PGA Tour a solid for one year, the Golden Bear's annual Signature Event at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio will return to its more desirable place on the calendar.

This year, the tournament (won by Scheffler, of course), was held during a come-down week after a bonkers U.S. Open. Per the schedule release, the event will move back to its traditional place — two weeks before the major. The RBC Canadian Open will swap places.

“That discussion is in process,” Nicklaus said in June. “We would prefer the other week; however, we are here this week because the tour asked us to help them out. They said they had a thing they wanted to do and that the players had asked for and that would we help it out, and we said yes, that we would do that this week. But we said we would review it after this tournament, and we'll figure out how we're going to settle the schedule after that.”

“When I played,” the 18-time major winner continued, “I would rarely play a week before any major championship. So I'm asked to … be part of putting on a golf tournament in a week that I would never play. That, to me, is the essential part from my standpoint.”