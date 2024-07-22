John Daly has played golf courses all over the world, but St. Andrews in Scotland holds a special place in his heart. After all, it was at the world's most famous course that Daly became the Champion Golfer of the Year. Daly won the Open Championship there back in 1995.

Since then, he has openly professed his love for the course and what it means to him personally. Well, it apparently needs to move aside as Daly's favorite course in the home of golf.

NUCLR Golf posted a video captured by Larry Glick, the EVP of Development at The Trump Organization.

In the video, Daly detailed his new favorite course, Trump Turnberry.

“Hi everybody, John Daly here. I'm at Trump Turnberry today. I went out and tried to play a little bit. This place is amazing, ya'll. It is the best golf course in Scotland, I think,” Daly said.

“St. Andrews is my baby but I think I just found my new baby. Got the 18th green right here. This thing is unreal. I want to thank Mr. Trump and all the staff here for all the great service they gave us. God bless ya'll.”

He then closed the video with his famous, “grip it and rip it.”

Turnberry is undoubtedly a beautiful golf course. It has played host to the Open Championship four times, most recently in 2009. Daly finished tied for 27th that year.

Meanwhile, St. Andrews has hosted The Open a record 30 times. Interestingly, the year prior to Daly winning The Open at St. Andrews, the year prior he finished 81st at Turnberry.

Of course, Daly and Trump have a personal relationship that some refer to as a friendship. Daly even went so far as to call Trump “the greatest President we have ever had” on Piers Morgan's show last year. So, maybe it should not be shocking that he is now calling Trump Turnberry his favorite course.

Nevertheless, Daly's game has gone by the wayside in recent years. Part of that is due to age and other part injury. He was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Open Championship after an opening round 82. But Daly will forever be known as the ‘every man' of golf.