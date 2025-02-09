No. 7 USC women’s basketball clinched a 84-63 win over No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday night, even as star guard JuJu Watkins struggled offensively for much of the game. The Trojans improved to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in Big Ten play, thanks to strong performances from Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall.

Watkins, the Big Ten’s leading scorer averaging 24.2 points per game, missed her first 11 shots and was 0-for-8 in the first half. She finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 5-for-21 from the floor, including 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. Despite her struggles, USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb emphasized that this year’s team is built to win even when Watkins isn’t at her best.

“I don’t think we were in a position last year where we could win games without her scoring as much as she had to score,” Gottlieb said, as reported by Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times. “But obviously we’re built a little differently this year.”

That foundation was evident as Iriafen dominated in the paint, posting 24 points and 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards. Rayah Marshall contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, providing a defensive anchor. Kayleigh Heckel added key points in the second half, while Madison Smith recorded a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with 13 points.

“Something we talked about is regardless of what happens, we’re going to make mistakes,” Iriafen said. “We’re going to have turnovers. It’s, how do we respond and react?”

USC women's basketball overcomes sluggish start

USC’s defensive intensity and rebounding were critical in overcoming a slow start. The Trojans missed their first seven shots and committed five turnovers in the opening five minutes but rallied to lead 34-26 by halftime. A decisive 9-2 run at the end of the third quarter, led by Watkins and Heckel, extended USC’s lead to 59-45.

Ohio State, led by Taylor Thierry’s 14 points and Cotie McMahon’s 13, struggled to keep up, particularly after Thierry fouled out in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes were out-rebounded and failed to recover from the Trojans’ third-quarter surge.

“We got our asses kicked on the boards,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said.

USC now turns its attention to Thursday’s sold-out rivalry matchup against No. 1 UCLA. Ohio State will play Minnesota on Thursday.

Reporting from the Beth Harris of the Associated Press contributed to this article.