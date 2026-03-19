Tyrese Haliburton is ready for March Madness and shares the boldest pick in his bracket.

The Indiana Pacers star is partnering with Reese's for their March Madness bracket challenge, where everyone is a winner, even if you don't have the perfect team matchups.

“I think everybody's bracket is gonna bust. The odds of you having a perfect bracket are probably zero. I know that mine definitely are,” Haliburton told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview about his partnership with Reese's. “So I think if you can, if there's a way for you to be able to win Reeses, of course, but as well as get to the final four in the championship games for men's or women's, like I think it's a win-win. So I think it makes perfect sense. Obviously any challenge you can get in with your bracket I think is important. And if it's something that you feel good about your bracket in, I think there's no reason not to.”

“So when your bracket busts, if you just post it, tag and follow Reeses with the hashtag for #ForAReesesSweeps on all social media, then that's how you have a chance to get free Reeses, of course, but as well as go to the final four in the championship,” he said.

The Indiana Pacers star also shared his hot take about his own bracket this year.

“Let me look, let me try to think what's the most uncommon choice that I made here,” Haliburton said as he browsed his bracket. “I have Wisconsin losing the high point in the 5-12 game. I have either whoever wins between Texas and North Carolina State, whoever wins, I have beating BYU.”

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After a couple of seconds Haliburton reanalyzed his bracket to come to the conclusion that wasn't his boldest take.

“South Florida to the Sweet 16. That's the best one,” Haliburton confidently concluded. “Yeah, I have South Florida going to the Sweet 16.”

The Iowa State University alum has his alma mater winning the chip with Duke, Arizona, Houston, and making it into the final four for the Men's Division I Tournament.

Haliburton played from 2018 to 2020 in Iowa and participated as a freshman in the 2019 tournament. He later declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and was the 12th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings. He was traded to the Pacers in 2022 and is a two-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. The point guard led the Pacers to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals but suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in the first quarter of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

You can start getting your bracket in for a chance to go to the Final Four of the tournament (or if it busts, you can Reese's) starting at or about 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on March 19, 2026, and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 27, 2026. Fans can share their brackets on social using the #ForAReesesSweeps and for more information on the Reese March Madness sweepstakes, visit here.