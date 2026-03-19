Belmont basketball appears close to a significant move in its search for a new head coach, with former Bruins star Evan Bradds emerging as the leading candidate. As the program looks to move forward after Casey Alexander’s departure, the potential hire would bring both familiarity and long-term upside to Nashville.

The Bruins entered the offseason needing stability after Alexander left for Kansas State. That departure created urgency, but it also gave the program an opportunity to identify a leader who understands its culture, expectations, and winning tradition.

Bradds stands out as a compelling choice. One of the most accomplished players in school history, he built a remarkable legacy at Belmont before beginning a coaching path that included valuable experience at both the NBA and college levels. That combination has made him a strong candidate to guide the program into its next chapter.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Belmont is in the process of finalizing a contract with Bradds to become the program’s next head coach.

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“NEWS: Belmont is finalizing a deal with Duke assistant Evan Bradds to be the program's next head coach, sources told ESPN. Former Belmont star was a two-time Ohio Valley Player of the Year during his time with the Bruins.”

Bradds’ coaching resume adds further weight to the move. After his playing career, he spent time with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz before joining Jon Scheyer’s staff at Duke. Those stops helped shape a background rooted in player development, modern offensive concepts, and high-level program building.

The potential hire carries both practical and emotional value for Belmont following a 26–6 season that ended in a disappointing postseason collapse and the departure of its head coach. Bradds would return with a profound understanding of the programs' identity while also bringing fresh experience gained at the sport’s highest levels.

If completed, the move would signal the Bruins' confidence in continuity, ambition, and growth. It would also mark a full-circle moment for one of the most important figures in program history.