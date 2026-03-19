Even the supporters of 11-seed Miami (OH) RedHawks made a splash during Wednesday night's First Four matchup at UD Arena in Dayton, against the 11-seed SMU Mustangs.

With 13:37 remaining in the second half, SMU senior forward Corey Washington went to the free-throw line for a couple of freebies, with the Mustangs behind by a point. All of a sudden, a group of Speedo-clad Miami (Ohio) fans appeared behind the basket in an attempt to distract Washington.

That wild tactic apparently worked, at least during Washington's first foul shot on that trip to the free-throw line. He was able to make the second one — unlike Jackie Manuel of North Carolina back in 2003, who missed not just one but both his free-throw tries while his senses were being invaded by the infamous Speedo guy.

Andy Enfield doesn't seem amused 😅 pic.twitter.com/uwaiph2aqk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2026

Meanwhile, college basketball fans on social media unsurprisingly took notice of the Miami (Ohio) supporters' shenanigans.

“This is absolute pandemonium,” said a fan.

Article Continues Below

“This is gunna rock in one shining moment,” another one commented.

“There was no world where Corey Washington was making this first free throw,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“If you don’t love this, you might be dead,” a comment read.

“Since the speedos showed up for Miami (OH), the RedHawks are on a 21-8 run,” said a different social media commenter.

For what it's worth, the RedHawks went on a big run shortly after the Speedo guys showed up, as Miami (Ohio) built a double-digit lead before punctuating the evening with an 89-79 win.