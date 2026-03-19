Derrick Henry is motivated for next season.

The Baltimore Ravens running back completed his 10th season in the NFL, and as he reflects on a difficult 2025season, he's ready for what's ahead. The Ravens had a gut-wrenching loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 18 game that decided the AFC North, coming up short, 26-24. They ended the season with an 8-9 record and failed to make the playoffs when a missed 44-yard field goal cost them the AFC North title.

In ClutchPoints' exclusive conversation with the four-time Pro Bowler, he shared that the Steelers games are the ones that push his athleticism to the max.

“Oh, well, I think in being in Baltimore these last two years, I love the tradition of the Ravens and the Steelers rivalry,” Henry said during his interview for his Super Bowl ad with OIKOS. “The games always come to the water, always close. It's always physical.”

Derrick Henry on friendship with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

One aspect of the Ravens that many fans can relate to is the brotherhood between Henry and Lamar Jackson. From the sideline laughs and support off the field, even as a fan watching from home, or if you're lucky enough to score a seat at the M&T Bank Stadium, you can tell that the respect lasts long after the final play is called.

“That's my brother. He's funny. We love to joke. We love to have fun,” Henry said of Jackson when asked to describe their friendship. “He's a great teammate. You know, everybody in the organization loves him on the team. But really just, you know, just having fun together, that's the big thing. We know it's a job, but the morale thing about him is that he wants to laugh and enjoy life. And, you know, he's a good person.”

Henry joined the Ravens in 2024 after signing a two-year, $16 million contract. The two-time NFL rushing yards leader previously played eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

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Derrick Henry on getting ready for the 2026-2027 season

Tough seasons are not an anomaly, and Henry is pushing forward as he leans on his teammates in this shared experience.

“I think it's just embracing the adversity and don't run from it. I've been [in] the league 10 years. So, you know, at some point, you know, you will have rough spots during the season. You know, that's why you got your brothers to lean on your experience to get through it,” Henry explained.

Despite the ending of the 2025-2026 season, Henry is suited up to exceed his expectations for the next season. Last year, he had 1,595 rushing yards with 16 rushing touchdowns across 17 games.

“Yeah, I think going through the season that we just had, I don't know how it doesn't motivate you to work as hard as you can individually to come back, and when we come back collectively to do what we want to do for the next season. But, you know, you've got to put the work in, and we all know that. Obviously, we had big expectations for this past season, but it didn't happen. So you've got to go into the next season doing everything you possibly can to make that turnaround and get to the mountaintop.”