The Utah Jazz have taken a step back and were on a five-game losing streak before a win over the San Antonio Spurs. Utah is in 11th place in the Western Conference at 27-31 and three games behind the Golden State Warriors. With basketball back in action, we'll be making our Jazz bold predictions after the All-Star break.
To make the play-in tournament, the Jazz will have to make up ground and become the 10th seed. Utah has a talented young core, but with the competitive West, it will be difficult to make the climb to a play-in spot.
With that said, let's move on to our Jazz bold predictions after the 2024 NBA All-Star break.
Jazz don't make it to the play-in tournament
Although Utah has a competitive roster, the teams ahead of them in the standings are more proven. The two teams directly in front of them, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, are veteran teams with championship experience. The Jazz are a team that has not made the playoffs since trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Utah needs more time to develop their players, as only two players are over 30 years old.
Rookies Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh are all working on finding their roles with the team. It will take time for this team to develop and find their roles, but regardless, this has been a promising season for the Jazz.
Lauri Markkanen makes an All-NBA Team
Lauri Markkanen is having a phenomenal campaign in his second season with the Jazz. Markkanen is averaging 23.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and two assists per game. The 26-year-old forward is shooting 49 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three. Markkanen is following up on a great first season with Utah, where he took home the Most Improved Player award.
With the way Markkanen is playing, this could be the year he makes it on an All-NBA Team. Although there are many talented players that he is competing with, Markkanen is the number one option on his team and producing at high efficiency.
He is a three-level scorer and a mismatch for many teams as a seven-foot forward. With his length, it's difficult for most teams to match up, as most squads only have seven-footers at center. Markkanen's versatility makes him a mismatch against centers. When teams put a forward on him, Markkanen has the height advantage and can rise up for a jump shot above the defender.
The star forward may not lead his teams to the play-in, but he has been very impactful and could earn All-NBA Honors this season.
Keyonte George makes an All-Rookie Team
Keyonte George has had some flashes of being a high-quality player in his rookie campaign. George is averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. His efficiency has been up and down, as he's shooting 39 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from behind the arc.
The Jazz selected the 20-year-old guard as the 16th overall pick in the draft and has been a quality guard. He has solid size at six feet four inches and could continue to develop as a combo guard for Utah. In the last game before the All-Star break, George showed his potential with 33 points, six assists, and three steals. In that game, he shot 11-22 from the field and 9-16 from downtown. He has displayed potential like this throughout the season, showing he can be a part of their core.
George should make an All-Rookie Team for his work as a rookie. George could reach his full potential if he can improve his efficiency and become a better defender.
The Jazz have a lot to look forward to with the future of their franchise, even if they miss the play-in tournament.