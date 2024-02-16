Can Keyonte George work his way into the Rookie of the Year race?

The NBA's Rookie of the Year race seems to be between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren entering the All-Star break. However, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George is looking to make a late run to be in this race given his recent stretch of success. Not only has George's offensive production increased, but he recently achieved a rookie feat that neither Wembanyama nor Holmgren have been able to reach.

Against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, Utah's rookie put together a sensational performance. In addition to recording a career-high 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting, George also made nine of his 16 shots from the perimeter, tying the NBA record for the most threes made by a rookie in a single game. Only two other rookies have ever made nine triples in a single game, both of whom surprisingly played for the Dallas Mavericks: Yogi Ferrell (2017) and Rodrigue Beaubois (2010).

Keyonte George (32 PTS) is up to 9 threes on the night to tie the rookie record! Warriors-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

While the Jazz fell 140-137 on their home floor to the Warriors, this is just the latest big performance for George on the offensive side of the court. The rookie guard's scoring production has increased over the course of the last month, and he is beginning to come into his own as a main facilitator with the ball in his hands. George has recorded a total of 215 assists this season, which leads all rookies in the league. His 94 made threes rank second, trailing just Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller.

The Jazz are exceptionally high on George's talent and his potential moving forward. The show he put on from the perimeter on Thursday night ahead of the All-Star break was yet another example of why he is the future of this franchise.