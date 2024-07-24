After being waived by the Utah Jazz, Russell Westbrook will soon be teaming up with superstar big man Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. While the Jazz have bought out Westbrook's contract before, this will be the first time the former MVP left money on the table to join another contender.

To secure a path from the Jazz to the Nuggets, Westbrook has reportedly given up $1.7 million of the $4 million owed on his deal. That means that heading into next season, only $2.3 million of Westbrook's salary will count against Utah's salary cap, via Keith Smith of Spotrac.

So, more or less, the Jazz will pay Westbrook $2.3 million to play for the Nuggets next season, where he'll likely make $2.9 million on an NBA standard veteran minimum deal. So, in reality, Westbrook will make $3.5 million next year, $500,000 short of his contract when the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to Utah.

Throughout his career, Westbrook has made $340.3 million for his play, so a small discount won't impact him in the long run. At this stage in his career, Westbrook isn't probably worried about financial success as much as he is focused on on-court success.

A pay cut doesn't change Russell Westbrook's No. 1 goal

He's won NBA MVP, been named an All-Star, earned All-NBA honors, and won quite a few other accolades. But ever since he helped guide the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Miami Heat 4-1, an NBA Championship has eluded Westbrook.

At 35, he might not have as many chances as he did throughout his career to win it all. So, by joining the Nuggets, Westbrook is chasing after the one thing he's never had: an NBA Championship.

With Denver, Westbrook will be paired with big man Nikola Jokic, a perennial MVP and arguably the best player on the planet. Westbrook will be expected to play backup to Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray. But, more importantly, the guard is expected to give Denver's bench an identity that it has lacked since winning the 2023 NBA title.

While he's past his All-Star and MVP-winning days, Westbrook did show value as a scorer and facilitator off the bench this past season with the Clippers. His defensive effort was also necessary in the second unit with Los Angeles. As a veteran leader, he can help push and maximize opportunities for Denver's younger bench mob.

Although he's long in the tooth, Westbrook still has enough gas in the tank to help push the Nuggets toward another title. Westbrook's game will help maximize the younger players coming off the bench with him since those youngsters will be the backbone of Denver's reserves. It's a gamble for everyone, but the cost could be more than worth it.