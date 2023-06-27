Adele wasn't holding back her opinion on the Vanderpump Rules scandal during her Vegas show. She even agreed that the reality star was trash. While speaking with her audience, she wanted to know exactly what “the guy who cheated” Tom Sandoval did for a living, per TMZ.

It isn't quite clear what Tom Sandoval does anyway; the scandal rocketed Vanderpump Rules to fame, and not many people knew the show before. It seems Adele is one of them. The singer asked someone from the audience what he did, but the fan simply said: “He's trash” to which she agreed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although she agreed, that still wasn't the answer to her question. The fan told her Sandoval is a server who's trying to be a singer now. It's not completely true, Sandoval is a restaurant owner in LA and mingles with the Vanderpump cast as a bartender. He is also in a band. Either way, Adele was happy with the answer.

As everyone knows at this point, Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with cast mate Raquel Leviss. The aftermath was the subsequent ‘Scandoval.' And even though Sandoval has been put through the wringer, he's signed up for another season of the show. There is good money in pain. Bravo also wants to bring Leviss back for another season, but she remains in her mental health facility. So we have to wait to see what comes from that. Sandoval has been under fire and constant criticism during this time, and Leviss has too, to a lesser degree. Perhaps she just needs a break.