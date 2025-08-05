The New York Yankees have been playing it cool over the past few weeks, refusing to man panic stations despite being in a brutal stretch that now has them sitting in third place in the AL East standings. However, the Yankees may have to sound the alarm bells right now after an 8-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday after a Devin Williams blown save and a Josh Jung walk-off home run sent them reeling even further into a tailspin that hasn't been seen since 1991.

For weeks, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is preaching patience and reassuring fans that the team will figure it out soon. But “soon” can mean anything — from the next day to next month. And Boone is definitely feeling the heat that's coming with the mounting pressure to return to form.

However, Boone says that the pressure they're feeling should not matter and that the Yankees must simply find a way to get the job done regardless of how difficult their present circumstances may be.

“Yes, [this stretch of play is weighing on the players]. Doesn’t matter though…Weigh on us, stress, we gotta win. Period. We know that. Nobody cares how stressful it is. That’s all noise, excuses, whatever. We gotta go play better, we gotta win, & we know that,” Boone said after the Yankees' crushing loss, per Erik Boland of Newsday Sports.

They've lost 18 of their past 21 games, and the Yankees could be in danger of falling out of the playoff race if this trend of poor play persists. Aaron Judge's return will help, but the Yankees' pitching staff has to find a way to limit the damage so as to not put so much pressure on the team's run producers sans Judge to come through.

Yankees have to put an end to their hemorrhaging ASAP

Since the first of June, the Yankees have gone just 25-31. While that isn't the worst record in the world, they haven't been able to keep up with their AL East peers, with the Red Sox going 36-19 and the Blue Jays going 35-20 during that span.

The Yankees have relied on their offense to do the heavy lifting for them throughout 2025, but without Judge, the team simply does not have enough firepower in the middle of the lineup to keep on relying on this as their win condition to overcome some poor pitching.

In the month of August, the Yankees are winless thus far. Can they finally break this duck on Tuesday against the Rangers?