It looked like the New York Yankees were going to put a temporary stop to their bleeding on Monday against the Texas Rangers. They were two outs away from doing so when closer Devin Williams added yet another terrible moment to what has been a nightmare 2025 season thus far for the former All-Star. Williams allowed a game-tying solo shot from struggling pinch-hitter Joc Pederson, and the rest of the Yankees took it from there, allowing a three-run walk-off homer from Josh Jung to send the Yankees reeling even further with an 8-5 defeat.

This loss is merely a continuation of the tailspin the Yankees have been in for nearly the past month or so. In fact, they haven't been in this deep of a rut in 34 years. According to Maxwell Kravatz of YES Network's Yankees stats, the Yankees have lost 18 of their past 23 games for the first time since 1991.

Everything that could go wrong for the Yankees has gone wrong over the past month, and evoking any memories of the 1991 iteration of the team is not a good sign whatsoever. The Yankees don't finish below .500 often, and that 1991 team was one of them, winning just 71 games in a trying campaign.

Now, this is not to say that the Yankees will be missing the playoffs or will they be finishing with a losing record. But suffice to say, things aren't looking good at the moment for the men in pinstripes.

The Yankees will have to figure it out, and fast, as they have two more games left against the Rangers in this current series. And after that, they'll be facing the Houston Astros — yet another good team feeling a great sense of urgency to win every ballgame they could.

Yankees' 2025 season is going off the rails

The Yankees started the 2025 season strong. They led the AL East standings for much of the first two months of the season, but some pitching woes and injury troubles have caused them to fall all the way to third in the division — behind two of the hottest teams in MLB in the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

Aaron Judge is not going to come back from injury and magically sort out all the problems the Yankees are experiencing at the moment. Their problems go far beyond Judge's reach, and the team must be feeling the heat especially with their fans not being particularly fond of the team's performance at the moment.