On Monday night, the New York Yankees were on their way to a much-needed win against the Texas Rangers, another contender for a Wild Card spot in the AL. They were leading 5-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth, and a victory would have stopped the bleeding — giving them their first win of the calendar month. However, closer Devin Williams, who hasn't been at his best in the Big Apple, had other ideas in an eventual 8-5 loss for New York.

With one out in the ninth, Williams faced Joc Pederson, a pinch-hitter for the Rangers who's in the middle of a nightmare 2025 season. Pederson, heading into the night, was slashing .126/.256/.217. But Pederson somehow finds a way to contribute in crucial moments, and he ended up hitting a solo shot to tie the game — sending the Yankees reeling even further.

Williams entered the night with a 5.01 ERA, which is bad enough for a former All-Star closer who was lights out for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. But a blown save at this juncture of the season with everything seemingly going off the rails is going to bring down even more vitriol towards Williams, who simply hasn't found his footing in Yankees pinstripes.

“Fell asleep and woke up to Devin Williams blowing another save and Bird losing the game. Yeah, we’re cooked. I can’t with these guys,” X user @Mike3MG wrote.

“Whatever analytics number and/or people that are showing the Yankees that Devin Williams should pitch in high leverage situations need to be studied by the FBI,” @lundinbridge added.

“Cashman missed out on a great opportunity to get rid of Devin Williams prior to the trade deadline and refused to. It was obvious that the Bronx is not a fit for him. It would’ve been the right move for the player and the franchise,” @angrymike23 furthered.

“Devin Williams is just one of those guys that can’t play in the BX, too much pressure,” @Flipppa_ opined.

Devin Williams' nightmare season goes from bad to worse as Yankees stink it up

On the year, Williams is now sporting a 5.10 ERA in 46 appearances (42.1 innings of work). That is such a steep decline for the Yankees closer, who finished last season with a 1.25 ERA.

Williams' blown save led to an eventual meltdown from the Yankees in the 10th, when they allowed Josh Jung to bring the Rangers home with a victory with a three-run home run.