Ariana Madix is doing just fine, especially financially. Since the cheating scandal broke with her ex Tom Sandoval, dubbed the Scandoval, Madix has been the belle of the ball. She was the victim of a public affair and garnered the sympathy of the masses. Now, the Vanderpump Rules star been using that to her benefit, per TMZ.

For each of the brand deals she signs, she could be pulling in six figures, according to brand expert Bernt Ullmann. Pre-scandal, he says, Madix was probably making roughly $15k to $30k for each brand deal. But now, as a fan favorite, it’s likely she’s making $75k up to $200k.

As a victim of the Scandoval and global phenom with social media attention, she can have a high asking price. Thus far, she’s worked with Bloomingdales, UberOne, BIC razors, and MyJoyBurst Cocktails. This is all since her boyfriend of nine years cheated on her with her good friend and fellow cast mate Raquel Leviss. She found out when she saw Sandoval’s saved photos of him and Leviss in a compromising position.

Ariana Madix also worked with Raising Canes, where she visited a restaurant drive thru to promote the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She also pretended to move out of the home she still shares with Tom Sandoval for sponsored content with SoFi. Although she’s done all of this, Ullmann claims she should be thinking long term by building her brand—but perhaps he doesn’t realize she already has. She’s also selling merchandise, mostly with references to the show.