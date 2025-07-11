While Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is a top player in the NFL, it doesn't mean he would agree with everything the league puts into its policy. As Mahomes and the Chiefs look for revenge after losing in the Super Bowl this upcoming season, there have been potential discussions on extending the season by another game to 18, a decision that he wouldn't agree with.

According to NBC Sports, Mahomes would speak about the topic of the NFL possibly extending the season to 18 games, which he would flat out say he is “not a big fan.” He would go into what it would take for players to be somewhat ok with it, like having more bye weeks and “more time spread out.”

“I think that you’d have to find a way to have more bye weeks, more time spread out,” Mahomes said. “Because, I mean, you’ve seen the amount of injuries that have kind of piled up there at the end of seasons, and you want to have the best players playing in the biggest games. And so if there were a way to get to 18 games, I’m not — I’m not a big fan of it. But if there were a way, I think you got to add some bye weeks in there to give more time for guys’ bodies.”

With Kansas City and Mahomes preparing for the season, the goal has been to supply Mahomes with weapons, an aspect that has been solved, per the star quarterback, according to an interview with Kay Adams.

“We have so many great receivers,” Mahomes said. “We could be eight, nine deep of guys I could see making the roster. That’s what you want. You want competition. We have that. And they’ve been competing.”

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes confident in the team around him

There's no doubt that the Chiefs are hungry to redeem themselves after the Super Bowl demolition they suffered at the hands of the Eagles. Kansas City could be on their way to showing that fire as the weapons around Mahomes have the utmost confidence in the quarterback, like Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, coming back from injuries.

“It’s going to come from everywhere,” Mahomes said. “You got Rashee (Rice) coming back. He looks great. You have Xavier Worthy, who came on so strong at the end of last year. We have Hollywood Brown healthy again. Guys everywhere.

“You add in Travis Kelce, Hall of Famer,” Mahomes continued. “And Noah Gray, great tight end. We have so many weapons. Let’s go out and there and maximize it all. It’s not going to be just one person.”

At any rate, the Chiefs are looking to further improve after finishing 15-2 last season, which put them at the top of the AFC West and made a third straight Super Bowl appearance. It also remains to be seen if the NFL extends its season to 18 games.