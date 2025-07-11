The New York Mets enter their final series before the All-Star break on a mission. If they sweep the Kansas City Royals, they could finish atop the National League East. However, pressure is on Mets general manager David Stearns to make upgrades. He has young players like Luisangel Acuna to move, and their target list includes pitchers like Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen.

New York will send starting pitcher David Peterson to the All-Star Game next week. The Mets would have had two All-Star pitchers if Kodai Senga had not have gotten injured. For a team that entered the season projected to be an offensive juggernaut, the starting rotation has been the best part of the team in 2025. New York's pitching staff is still waiting for Sean Manaea, too.

The Mets' pitching has been good overall, but there are questions about their viability in the postseason. Because of that, they are one of many potential suitors for Gallen as the trade deadline approaches. There will be a bidding war for the Diamondbacks' starter, even amid a down season for him on the mound. Stearns, however, is known for his ability to pull off big moves.

Gallen is one of many pitchers on the trade block ahead of the deadline. Teams around Major League Baseball could decide to sell their veterans to the highest bidder as they give up on contention in 2025. For a Mets team near the top of the NL, taking advantage of the market is their best path to success. They have the talent to succeed on their own, but why not better your odds?

Here is a trade the Mets could offer the Diamondbacks for Gallen before the July 31 deadline.

Mets receive: SP Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks receive: INF Luisangel Acuna

Why should the Mets trade for Gallen?

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called out his offense for letting Peterson down in his last start. However, New York's lineup remains one of the most formidable in MLB. Juan Soto might not represent New York in the All-Star Game, but he might be the hottest bat in the league right now. In order to make the most of their offensive talent, adding Gallen is a no-brainer.

Gallen is 7-9 this season with a 5.15 ERA. Both are close to career-worst marks if he fails to turn things around. However, the numbers do not tell the whole story. The veteran was under a lot of pressure to deliver over the last three seasons, and he delivered in a big way. However, when the Diamondbacks added Corbin Burnes, Gallen was supposed to be under less stress.

Burnes' season-ending surgery in his first year in Arizona put Gallen back in the spotlight. The 29-year-old has done the best he can, but the scrutiny he is under has gotten to him. When looking at the market, he is a great target for Stearns, who can promise a spot near the end of the Mets' rotation instead of the lead spot. Gallen is still a winning player in the right situation.

Additionally, Gallen's pending free agency makes New York a good fit. Stearns is not known for spending a lot on his pitchers, but he might need to make an exception if the Mets go on a deep run. If New York were to win a title, the Mets' general manager would do whatever it takes to keep the roster together, including giving Gallen a long-term deal.

Why should the Diamondbacks trade for Acuna?

With his free agency looming, Gallen has made it clear that he wants a long-term deal. He is on an expiring deal, and this is the last season a team will be able to have him on their roster at a cheap price. However, the Diamondbacks do not want to give him the contract he wants. If they are willing to let him walk into the open market, why not get a young player in return for him?

While Luisangel Acuna is not as good as his brother, he brings value to whatever team he is on. He and the Atlanta Braves' All-Star outfield share overwhelming speed on the base paths, though. That athleticism on both sides of the ball helped Acuna get to the Mets major league roster. However, he has been buried behind Brett Baty, Jeff McNeill, and Francisco Lindor on the roster.

Acuna has had his moments with New York in the rare opportunities he has gotten this year. However, his playing time has been so sporadic that it is difficult for him to get into a solid rhythm at the plate for the Mets. The Diamondbacks are expected to make multiple moves at the deadline, including some in their infield. If that happens, Acuna gets the starting spot he needs to prove himself.

The Diamondbacks' focus has shifted from this season to the future. Acuna could be a key piece of that movement alongside Corbin Carroll. New York has given the 23-year-old another chance to earn time in Mendoza's lineup, but it might be too little too late in New York. However, the Diamondbacks could take a chance on him in exchange for a player they are going to lose anyways.