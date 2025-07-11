As “Hangman” Adam Page prepares for the biggest wrestling match of his life at All In Texas, it seems like everyone has an opinion on the potential soon-to-be AEW World Champion.

Some believe it's his time to finally retake the title that was once his and show the World Championship belt to the world once more, while others? Well, they have their own favorites to leave the night with the belt, from reigning champ Jon Moxley to potential Casino Battle Royal winners like Darby Allen or MJF.

And yet, while they are technically on opposite sides of All In's main event from an allegiance standpoint, the Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, told Uncrowned that they remain convinced that giving the belt to their former Elite factionmate is best for business, as he's always been the main character of the promotion.

“Meanwhile, Adam Page is our main character. When he's on top and when he's the main event, the show just feels right,” Nicholas noted. “He's grown so much as a performer, and he's literally grown as a character in front of the wrestling world. At the very first All Out, fans didn't want to see him be the champion then, and now they're begging for it. When you're able to change the fans' perspective on things like that, you know you're damn good.”

“[He] was always supposed to be the main character of AEW,” Matthew added. “His attention to detail, his patience and discipline not to rush things, and his ability to captivate an audience are all on another planet. I think he stands alone in that field. He's one of the chosen ones. Every now and again, someone comes along that fans imprint themselves on. That person becomes ‘their guy.' I don't have that. My brother doesn't have that. We're easier to root against. Hangman has it. And I think the fact that he is an AEW original really resonates with our audience. It's almost like we're a sports franchise that luckily drafted a star player. There's extra pride that he's only always worn our jersey.”

At last year's All Out, “Hangman” was in a bitter rivalry with Swerve Strickland, having burned down his childhood home in order to add even more tension to the most personal feud in professional wrestling. Now, Page might just need to call on “The Realest” to help him finally end the Death Riders' reign over the promotion. Fortunately, if even the EVP Young Bucks, who work with Moxley from time to time, believe it's time to make a change at the top of the card, then the tides appear to be turning in that direction.