Ariana Madix is still living with her ex boyfriend Tom Sandoval after all. Apparently, her move from her Valley Village home was staged, sponsored content, sources told TMZ. The Vanderpump Rules star isn’t done with that period of her life after all.

In the ad for the finance company, Madix said, “I’m moving up, not out. Well not yet at least. It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very very soon.”

On Monday, May 22, there were images released of Ariana Madix packing up a U-Haul and other friends’ cars with boxes of her things, which now we know were empty boxes. She even posted a smiley selfie video with the caption, “ready to dip out.” Everyone was so proud of her. Turns out, it was just to make some extra money.

Someone with eagle eyes noticed in one of Madix’s moving out photos was a box labelled “finances.” No one thought much of it, or probably even saw it, but it was foreshadowing. Then, Madix revealed she was working with a finance company, and that the whole ordeal was staged.

Madix will continue to live with Tom Sandoval. The two of them met on the set of Vanderpump Rules and their relationship grew from there. They even came to own the California home they still live in today. Then, earlier this year, the Scandoval was revealed. Sandoval had been cheating on her for nine months with cast mate Raquel Leviss. Despite the news, the former couple are still living in the same home, just in separate bedrooms.