Venus Williams has not competed in a WTA tennis event in more than a year, but that streak is about to end. She has accepted a Wild Card invitation to participate in the DC Open later this month, and she is looking forward to putting her skills to the test.

Venus Williams is headed to DC! 🎉 The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion is returning to action on the Hologic WTA Tour after accepting 16-month absence.

The 45-year-old is the older sister of all-time great Serena Williams. Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam champion. She won on the grass courts of Wimbledon five times and earned the championship at the U.S. Open twice. She was also a two-time finalist at the Australian Open and also made it to the championship round on the red clay of Roland Garros (French Open) once.

“There's something truly special about D.C.: the energy, the fans, the history,” Williams said in a statement. “This city has always shown me so much love, and I can't wait to compete there again.”

In addition to Williams, Zhen Qinwen, the No. 6 player in the world has been added to the D.C. Open. Some of the other top players competing include Jessica Pegula, defending champion Paul Badosa, Emma Navarro, Elena Rybakina, Emma Radacanu, Sofia Kenin and Naomi Osaka.

Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova is also scheduled to play in D.C. She will make her debut in the Top 10 when the new rankings come out Monday.

Venus Williams has a long history of success in WTA events

Venus Williams is the former No. 1 player in the world and was a formidable competitor in women's tennis for many years. She has won the championship at 49 events and she has a remarkable career won-lost record of 818-278.

Her career has been quite lucrative, as she has earned $42.6 million in prize money.

The 6-1 Williams won her first Wimbledon title in 2002, and she also won the U.S. Open that year. She repeated the double the following year. She picked up additional Wimbledon championships in 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Her last appearance in a Grand Slam Final came at Wimbledon in 2017.

Event organizers are thrilled that Williams has decided to play in the D.C. Open. “We are so excited that Venus will be playing in the Mubadala Citi DC Open this year,” said Mark Ein, the event's chairman. “She has inspired people around the world with her accomplishments on the court and her visionary impact off the court. I know how much it means to our D.C. fans and community to be able to watch her compete in person this summer.”