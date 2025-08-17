As Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expects the most at practice from his players, such as quarterback Jordan Love, the hope is that he sees major competition happening at every other position. Looking at the offensive line specifically after the Packers beat the Indianapolis Colts, LaFleur speaks more about the battle for the starting left tackle spot.

The two players who are in question for the left tackle spot are Jordan Mogran and Rasheed Walker, and while some fans may have theories on who is destined to get the honor, LaFleur says it's “100 percent a competition.”

“LaFleur said the left tackle spot is still ‘100 percent a competition' between Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan,” Rob Demovsky wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He said he likes what Morgan has put on tape.”

While Walker has experience in starting at left tackle, Morgan is an interesting storyline heading into the season as he says he's “more comfortable” in the offense than last season, when he was a rookie, according to ESPN LA Crosse.

“Way more comfortable,” Morgan said. “I mean, way more confident out there. I feel really good out there. Everybody tells me that. All the coaches tell me I look confident out there, and I feel confident, so it adds up.”

Packers' Jordan Morgan on a more focused mindset

With the Packers looking to protect their star quarterback in Love, from further injury, the selection of who starts on the offensive line is key. Subsequently, Morgan has been getting the attention of LaFleur and others in the organization; he has more of a focused mindset after what was considered a frustrating rookie season.

“I’m just going out there and playing my game,” Morgan said. “I’m not going out there every day and thinking ‘oh I gotta beat him now,’ I’m going out there, how am I going to win this rep? How am I going to win this set? How am I going to perform in this team period? It’s not like I’m thinking about that all day. It’s really just focusing on my technique and myself. How I can better the team?”

It remains to be seen who wins the starting left tackle job between Morgan and Walker as the first game is against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7.