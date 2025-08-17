The Carolina Panthers are looking for a backup quarterback, following the injury to Andy Dalton. Dalton is nursing an elbow injury this NFL preseason. Carolina found their new man Sunday in former UFL MVP Bryce Perkins. Perkins signed with Carolina, per ESPN.

Perkins is the reigning MVP of the UFL, or United Football League. He has spent some time in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. He played sparingly in Los Angeles.

Perkins will get a lot of snaps for the team in their final preseason game, on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carolina doesn't plan on playing starting quarterback Bryce Young in that contest.

Dalton left the team's recent preseason game against the Houston Texans due to his injury.

“Looks like an elbow sprain,” Panthers head coach Dave Canales said after the 20-3 loss to the Texans, per the team. “We'll image it tomorrow, so I don't really have the details of all that. He was moving it around fine.