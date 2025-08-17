The Houston Rockets have arguably had a busier offseason than any other NBA team, having traded for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant and made some additional savvy free agency signings. The Rockets are hoping they will be able to compete for an NBA championship with their new core built around Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson.

This spring, the Rockets were escorted out of the first round by the Golden State Warriors despite being the number two seed, and recently, Sengun got 100% real on what he perceived to be some hypocrisy on the part of Golden State during that series.

“They're a very experienced team, and they fouled a lot. In the playoffs, they don't call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called,” said Sengun, per @SocratesDergi on X, formerly Twitter.

The Warriors have faced accusations of relying on illegal screens and other questionable maneuvers since the early days of their dynasty in the mid-2010s, and they're still finding ways to get under their opponents' skin a decade later.

Sengun and the Rockets found themselves down 3-1 in the series this year before clawing their way back and forcing a Game 7, only to get blown out in front of their home fans.

A chronicled history

Article Continues Below

Perhaps no one player in NBA history has tortured a franchise the way Stephen Curry has the Houston Rockets over the course of his career.

Curry first matched up with the Rockets in the playoffs a decade ago, gentleman's sweeping them in the 2015 Western Conference Finals en route to his first championship, and he went on to eliminate Houston in 2016, 2018, 2019, and most recently this past season in 2025.

The latest heartbreak may very well have been what motivated the Rockets to push their chips to the center of the table and acquire Durant, who helped send them home in the 2018 Western Conference Finals when he too was a member of the Warriors.

Houston is hoping that with Durant in the fold, they will be able to end their 10-year long nightmare and raise an NBA championship trophy for the first time since 1995.