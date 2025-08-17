It's almost safe to say that the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans love making deals with each other, as they've once again done a swap of players. The Eagles acquired wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Texans for tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Both teams are getting back the picks that they traded each other for the deal that involved C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kenyon Green earlier in the offseason.

Here are some grades for the Eagles and Texans afte the trade.

Eagles get deeper at wide receiver

The Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman have never been shy about trading for a wide receiver, and it has ended up working out well for them. Late last offseason, the Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders, and he made some plays for the team throughout the year.

Metchie never got to spread his wings with the Texans, and in 29 games, he had 40 catches, 412 yards, and one touchdown. With players such as Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Christian Kirk expected to get a lot of touches this season, he was going to be on the outside looking in. With the Eagles, he could battle to be the WR3 behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia usually finds a way to get the best out of the players they trade for, and this should be no different as they try to make it back to the Super Bowl.

It's also a plus that they were able to get their draft pick back.

Eagles trade grade: B+

Texans get tight end replacement

The Texans were looking for tight end depth after Brevin Jordan suffered a season-ending injury. Bryant can fill in that role and has been a solid pass catcher throughout his career with 98 receptions, 877 yards, and ten touchdowns. There will be other tight ends he'll have to try to get playing time over, such as Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, and Irv Smith, but he could end up being someone they use on special teams as well.

The offense for the Texans should have another good year, and they have options all over the field for C.J. Stroud to throw to.

The Texans were also able to get their draft pick back in the trade.

Texans trade grade: B