Oregon football will enter 2025 on a mission. The Ducks will aim to reclaim the Big Ten title, which they snatched in year one as a member. But they have key positions to fill before hosting Montana State in Week 1.

Quarterback rose as a major opening once Dillon Gabriel left for the NFL. But Dante Moore has QB1 locked up. Head coach Dan Lanning has seen early potential from his incoming Ducks QB.

Wide receiver was in tremendous shape with Evan Stewart back (more on his situation later). Though Dakorien Moore is fueling hype.

Lanning still has unsettled areas. Including two on his side of the football of defense — which is where we begin.

Oregon cornerback features most intense race

The cornerback spot became ravaged after 2024 in Eugene. Oregon lost Nikko Reed, Dontae Manning and Jabbar Muhammad.

Jahlil Florence comes with past game film in a Ducks uniform. But he missed 2024 with a right meniscus injury. The defending conference champs will hope he rises to form in a younger secondary.

Senior Theran Johnson earns his chance to seal a starting spot after playing behind the past Ducks stars. Sione Laulea is another in the mix as a junior.

Incoming freshmen Na'eem Offord and Brandon Finney Jr. could make noise as well. Both are four-star additions to the CB room.

Safety rises as another unsettled Oregon spot

We have to stay in the secondary for the next unsettled position. It resides at field safety.

This department features new faces and inexperienced defenders. But one past Big Ten defender is moving up to potential starter come Aug. 30.

Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman became a big loss for the Boilermakers. He's already earning the tone setter label for this secondary.

But that doesn't mean field safety belongs to him just yet. Freshman Kingston Lopa is in play here too. Fellow freshman Aaron Flowers looks like a contender there too. The safety room is even luring in prized five-star college football recruiting signee Trey McNutt. He's already earned comparisons to NFC champion safety and nickelback Jimmie Ward.

One WR spot still up for grabs

Stewart helps open up competition here despite his presence on the roster.

He's manned the “X” receiving spot. But Stewart suffered a serious lower body injury during June. He'll likely miss the season opener.

The “X' in this Oregon offense also allows the WR to line up at “Z.” Showcasing their versatility especially on short to intermediate passing plays called by Will Stein. The offensive coordinator will need to turn to someone younger in Stewart's absence.

That's where the freshman Moore enters the picture here. Moore surfaces as Oregon's highest-rated 2025 signing. But he's not the only one vying for playing time here. He must fend off two seniors in the room in Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. Stein will have difficulty trusting senior experience or a dynamic young downfield threat for this WR spot.

Stein and Lanning likely will play multiple “X” and “Z” options on Aug. 30 to gain a feel. But will need to settle on Stewart's successor before heading into conference play.