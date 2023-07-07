Tom Sandoval has officially returned to Vanderpump Rules for season 11 filming. Before, Sandoval was mysteriously missing from the shooting before it was revealed he was filming his other series. Now he's back and ready to be in the center of attention, whether it's good or bad, per TMZ.

After dropping off some flowers for Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval shared his return to VPR on Thursday, July 7. He noted that the show will be just as interesting as ever, especially since we don't know the relationship status between him and Raquel Leviss. Either way, the cameras will be on him.

When cameras started filming last month, Sandoval was mysteriously missing from set. However, he was simply overseas filming the latest season of FOX's “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.” The show is about celebrities going through brutal challenges and tough living conditions. For now, it's unclear how well Sandoval performed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for Leviss, also missing from filming, her and Bravo started negotiations for her return to the show after Vanderpump Rules season 11 began filming. However, Ariana Madix hasn't been missing from set.

While filming season 11, Madix stopped by Sandoval’s bar TomTom. In a video, Madix danced the night away to tunes spun by costar James Kennedy. Customers loved it and her moves, chanting her name over and over: “Ari! Ari! Ari!”

“First weekend filming Vanderpump Rules season 11,” read the caption of the clip. “Dj James Kennedy is playin’ a set at TomTom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good.” And Sandoval was no where to be seen.