PGA Tour fan favorite Rory McIlroy made history earlier this year. The Northern Irishman joined Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods as the only players to complete the career grand slam. He did so by capturing the Masters Tournament title back in April. It was an accomplishment more than a decade in the making.

He had already won the other three majors, with the most recent back in 2014. But if you thought that McIlroy had the Masters circled on his 2025 calendar, you would have been wrong.

The Open Championship is this week and will be hosted in his home nation of Northern Ireland. That adds an element that moved this year's Open to the top of his list.

“When I was looking at the calendar for 2025, this was the tournament that was circled, even more so than the Masters,” McIlroy said following his practice round, per ESPN. “I've done something that I've told everyone that I wanted to do, but then it's like I still feel like I have a lot more to give … I still feel like there's a lot left in there. The story certainly isn't over.”

Rory McIlroy Returns Home as the Masters Champion

Returning to his home course as the reigning Masters champion is a bit surreal for the five-time major champion.

“The fact that I'm here at Portrush with the green jacket, having completed that lifelong dream, I want to do my best this week to enjoy everything that comes my way and enjoy the reaction of the fans and enjoy being in front of them and playing in front of them,” said McIlroy. “But at the same time, I want to win this golf tournament, and I feel like I'm very capable of doing that.”

The World No. 2 is certainly capable of earning the honor of being named the Champion Golfer of the Year (a title bestowed upon The Open winner). After all, at just 16 years old, McIlroy set the course record at Royal Portrush (61). He knows this track as well as anyone in the field this week. But that does not automatically translate to success.

The last time the Open Championship was hosted at Royal Portrush was in 2019. McIlroy carded a snowman on his first hole on his way to missing the cut. But unlike six years ago, Rory McIlroy is planning a different approach this time around.

“I think in '19, I probably tried to isolate,” said McIlroy. “And I think it's better for everyone if I embrace it.”

But with a star-studded field including who is considered the be the best player since Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, it will be far from easy.