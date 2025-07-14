New York Yankees franchise Outfielder Aaron Judge is heading to his seventh MLB All-Star Game and the former Home Run Derby Champion usually has a flair for heroics on this particular weekend of the season. With another accolade added to his already impressive resume, Judge will also bring his best style to the plate as he recently teased the Air Jordan 4 cleats he'll be wearing during the festivities.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Aaron Judge first joined Jordan Brand in 2023 following the conclusion of his contract with Adidas. Since the partnership, Judge has been at the center of their baseball efforts, always rocking Jumpman gear for the Yankees along with some impressive Air Jordan footwear as well.

Recently appearing on The Pat McAfee show as a surprise guest, Judge spoke about the upcoming All-Star game and what it means to him. McAfee also took the liberty of unveiling Judge's cleats for the game as well.

Aaron Judge's Air Jordan 4 cleats

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.. THESE JORDAN CLEATS ARE FILTHY “This is a classic for the All-Star Game.. It's such a special partnership” ~ @TheJudge44 #ProgrumSummerRoadTrip pic.twitter.com/DIVc4ra4kT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” Baseball Cleat Releases July 16 ⚾ pic.twitter.com/kXTDDXC4HU — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet



“This is a classic. The Jordan team, they're so great with us. Every offseason even during the season, we'll be talking about what we're doing next year. It's a special partnership, the love and support they show us every single night is incredible.” Judge said about his Jordan sponsorship.

Aaron Judge then proceeded to gift the entire McAfee crew with their own pairs of the cleats. The cleats are made from the classic Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” and feature an updated cleated outsole for baseball. It's another iteration of an incoming crop of retro Air Jordan silhouettes making their transition to both the baseball diamond and football field.

The Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” baseball cleat will release to the public on July 16, 2025 for a retail tag of $205. They'll be available via Nike platforms and will be carried at select Jordan Brand retailers. As for Aaron Judge, catch him rocking these on July 15 at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.