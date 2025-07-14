Texas A&M football kicked started the week of July 14 with a massive college football recruiting win. Beating Southeastern Conference rival Georgia and Miami for a prized defensive back.

Big 6-foot-4, 205-pound safety Tamarion Watkins chose the Aggies over both powerhouses Monday. South Carolina also was in the mix, per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

“From the 803 to the 979, see you soon Aggieland,” Watkins told Fawcett after announcing his verbal commitment.

The Aggies grab the state of South Carolina's eighth-best prospect per the national recruiting outlet. He stars for Northwestern High in Rock Hill.

Watkins adds a major presence for future Texas A&M defenses. And some future versatility for head coach Mike Elko.

Texas A&M putting together top 5 recruiting class

Elko and the Aggies are luring in a safety/linebacker hybrid.

Watkins piled 75 tackles including eight behind the line of scrimmage. He delivered 2.5 sacks as well on blitzes. Lastly, he grabbed three interceptions plus blocked one punt on special teams.

Watkins adds to a top five recruiting class being built in College Station. The Aggies have pulled off huge wins on the trail. Including landing one five-star after the Fourth of July.

Bryce Perry-Wright joined the Texas A&M 2026 class on July 5. He's the nation's No. 2 overall defensive lineman. Perry-Wright is one more TAMU recruit who spurned Miami for the Aggies.

TAMU even landed a recruit on the July holiday. Tank King turned down rival Texas for the Aggies on the Fourth of July.

But the top summer recruiting highlight arrived June 19. Brandon Arrington, the nation's No. 1 cornerback, chose Texas A&M in a huge coup. Arrington is a five-star talent.

The SEC school ranks No. 3 overall per 247Sports. Elko and his coaching staff have reeled in 25 verbal commitments. Three represent five-star prospects in Arrington, Perry-Wright and the highest ranked recruit Tristian Givens. Elko helped lead the Aggies to a No. 10 ranking in last season's recruiting class.

On3/Rivals, meanwhile, lists TAMU at No. 4 for 2026.