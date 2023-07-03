Ariana Madix is over the Scandoval. While filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star showed off her best dance moves at Tom Sandoval's bar TomTom. Despite being in that space, she was cheered on by customers chanting her name, per People. She doesn't care it was her ex's bar.

“First weekend filming Vanderpump Rules season 11,” read the caption of the clip. “Dj James Kennedy is playin’ a set at TomTom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules began filming last week. Madix and filmed with _, getting some footage for their sandwich shop. Although, Tom Sandoval wasn't onsite. He couldn't be on the set because he's currently filming Fox’s Special Forces.

Raquel Leviss, the other face not seen on set, is not yet confirmed to take part in the upcoming season. However, a source told PEOPLE her castmates wouldn’t be shocked to see her on set. According to the insider, “Raquel’s family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point.” Since the filming of the Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes, the former beauty queen has been in a mental health facility.