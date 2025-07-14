The UFC Abu Dhabi event, scheduled for July 26, 2025, at the Etihad Arena, has taken an unexpected hit with the withdrawal of Movsar Evloev from his co-main event fight against rising star Aaron Pico. According to reports, Evloev sustained an injury or health condition during his fight camp in Thailand, forcing him to pull out of what was shaping up to be one of the most exciting matchups on the card. This development leaves fans and analysts alike wondering about the impact on the event and what the rest of the fight card holds in store.

A Promising Clash That Won't Happen for Now

Movsar Evloev, undefeated in his professional MMA career with an 18-0 record and 8-0 in the UFC, has been a dominant force in the featherweight division. Known for his grappling prowess and tactical striking, Evloev has steadily climbed the ranks, positioning himself as a top contender. Aaron Pico, on the other hand, is one of the most hyped prospects in MMA, making waves with his explosive style and wrestling pedigree. Their matchup was highly anticipated as a potential featherweight showdown that could shape the division's future.

Unfortunately, the injury Evloev sustained during training camp in Thailand has forced the UFC to remove this fight from the Abu Dhabi card. While details about the injury remain scarce, the timing is particularly unfortunate, with less than two weeks to go before the event. There is speculation that the fight may be rescheduled for a later date, possibly aligning with UFC 319 in August, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

🚨The UFC Abu Dhabi card takes its first loss in the Movsar Evloev vs Aaron Pico fight. According to our information, Evloev had to pull out due to an injury or health condition he sustained during a fight camp in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/8tycBSSX0a — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

For Aaron Pico, this is a setback in his UFC journey, as he was set to make a significant statement in this five-round co-main event. Fans will be eager to see how the UFC manages this change and whether Pico will be matched with a replacement opponent or if his debut will be postponed.

The Rest of the UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Card is Still Loaded with Excitement

Despite losing the Evloev vs. Pico bout, UFC Abu Dhabi remains a compelling event with several high-profile fights that promise action and intrigue. The main event features a middleweight clash between former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker and the formidable Reinier de Ridder. Whittaker, known for his striking and resilience, faces a stern test against de Ridder, a former ONE Championship titleholder with a strong grappling background. This fight is expected to be a thrilling battle that could have significant implications for the middleweight title picture.

🚨😤 How stacked does the UFC Abu Dhabi card looks that was just announced by Dana White? pic.twitter.com/gCbS90Hv5b — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The bantamweight division also boasts exciting matchups on this card. Petr Yan, a former UFC Bantamweight Champion, is set to face Marcus McGhee, a rising contender looking to make his mark. Yan's precision striking and experience make him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division, and McGhee will need to bring his best to challenge the veteran.

Another bantamweight fight features Bryce Mitchell against Said Nurmagomedov. Mitchell is known for his unorthodox style and slick submission skills, while Nurmagomedov brings a well-rounded game with strong wrestling roots. This fight has potential to be a technical showcase with plenty of grappling exchanges.

In the middleweight division, Shara Magomedov is scheduled to fight Marc-Andre Barriault. Both fighters have shown toughness and determination in their careers, promising an entertaining bout for fans.

The loss of the Evloev vs. Pico fight is undoubtedly a blow to the UFC Abu Dhabi card, as it was one of the most anticipated matchups, especially for fans eager to see Pico's UFC debut against a top contender. Evloev's withdrawal underscores the physical toll and unpredictability of fight camps, particularly when training in challenging environments like Thailand.

However, the UFC has managed to assemble a strong lineup that still offers a mix of veteran presence and rising talent across multiple weight classes. The main event between Whittaker and de Ridder remains a significant draw, and the bantamweight and middleweight fights provide plenty of intrigue.

For fans, this event will still deliver high-level MMA action, even if the co-main event has changed. The UFC's ability to adapt and keep the card competitive is a testament to its depth of talent and commitment to providing entertaining fights.