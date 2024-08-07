The Virginia basketball team announced a coaching move on Wednesday that Cavaliers fans are going to love. Former Virginia All-American basketball player Kyle Guy is returning to the program. Guy is joining the coaching staff as an Athlete Development Mentor/Special Assistant. Guy played for Virginia from 2016-2019 and he helped lead the Cavaliers to a national championship in 2019. Now, he is back to help the program as they search for another.

“Former Virginia All-American Kyle Guy has been named Athlete Development Mentor/Special Assistant, Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett announced Wednesday,” Virginia basketball said in a report.

Kyle Guy left the Virginia basketball program after winning the national championship in 2019. He won Final Four Most Outstanding Player, he was a Third-Team All-American, 2x First-Team All-ACC and he won ACC Tournament MVP in 2018. Guy had an outstanding career with the Cavaliers, and head coach Tony Bennett is excited to welcome him back to the program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle and his family back to Charlottesville,” Tony Bennett said. “Kyle is not only one of the best players I’ve ever coached, but also one of the finest young men I’ve met. He will make an immediate impact on our program, working with our players and sharing the expertise and competitive fire he’s gained throughout his collegiate and professional career.”

After his Virginia career came to a close, Guy spent some time playing basketball professionally. He went back and forth between the NBA and the G League as he played for both the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat. He then spent a couple of years playing overseas, but now he is ready to come back to Virginia.

“C’ville I am back!” Guy said. “I want to sincerely thank Coach Bennett and Carla Williams for trusting me with the opportunity to come back and begin this next chapter of my life. This was not an easy decision for me, but knowing how much love I have for this culture and community made it very clear where I should be with my family. I’m beyond excited to help this team and the University in any way needed. I’m also excited for my kids to see the work never stops! Fail harder!”

Kyle Guy is a Virginia basketball hero

Virginia basketball fans will always love Kyle Guy after his heroics in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers came into the big dance with high hopes in 2018 as they were a one seed, but they ended up losing to 16 seed UMBC in the first round, becoming the first ever one seed to lose to a 16 seed. Virginia came into the 2019 NCAA Tournament looking to avenge the embarrassing defeat from the year prior, and they had an insane run.

The Cavaliers were on the brink of elimination a couple different times in the tournament. They needed a wild buzzer beater to send the game to overtime in the Elite Eight against Purdue, but Guy was the hero in the Final Four against Auburn.

Virgina vs. Auburn in the 2019 Final Four was an absolute classic, and Guy saved the day for the Cavaliers. The Tigers led 61-57 with under 10 seconds left, and Guy hit a huge three to make it a one point game. Then, Auburn went up 62-60 and Guy was fouled shooting a three with 0.6 seconds left on the clock. He made all three free throws to send the Cavaliers to the national title game, where they beat Texas Tech in overtime.

Kyle Guy is loved by Virginia basketball fans, and they are all excited that is coming back to the program on the coaching staff.