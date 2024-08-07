Manager Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves haven't quite had the 2024 MLB season that they were envisioning so far this year. The Braves currently sit just a couple of games above the playoff line after a recent demolition at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Snitker's squad has squandered a golden opportunity to try to catch up to the Philadelphia Phillies, who now look like a sure bet to break through and win the NL East this season.

Snitker has been a member of the Braves' organization for several decades and managed them to a World Series championship in the 2021 season; however, if the latest intel is any indication, the 68 year old may have his eyes set on retirement in the near future.

“I do believe there is a decent chance that (Snitker) will manage out his contract next year and retire after next year,” reported Jon Heyman of the New York Post, via B/R Walk-Off on X, formerly Twitter. ” That's just me talking. I think there's a chance of it… he's close to 70, and I do think that he will retire, there's a good chance that he will retire after next year. Don't know that for sure, but that's the vibe that I'm getting, not necessarily from him, but just all around baseball. He's not getting fired, though. They're not firing Brian Snitker.”

Can the Braves turn it around?

The Braves recently tried to inject a bit of juice into their current season by trading for Jorge Soler, who won the World Series MVP with them in the 2021 season. Initially, it looked like that move may have indeed helped turn things around, as the team went on a mini winning streak in the immediate aftermath, but those positive vibes have cooled quickly, as the Braves have now lost three straight games heading into Wednesday evening's contest vs the Brewers.

On the whole, it's been a wildly disappointing season for Atlanta in 2024 on the heels of their historically great regular season in 2023. Of course, the end result of that campaign was a playoff loss in the first round to the Philadelphia Phillies, and it should be noted that the Braves were in a similar under the radar role in 2021 when they got hot at the right time and won the World Series.

At the current juncture, all that should matter for Snitker and the Braves is staying above the playoff line and hoping that the bats heat up in October.