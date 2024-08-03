Kenny Blakeney, head coach of Howard University’s basketball team, has a bold vision for Bison basketball. In a bid to ensure his program remains competitive in an increasingly stratified college athletics landscape, Blakeney is seeking $100 million from private investors, per extensive reporting by the Washington Post.

“College athletics is a full-fledged business now,” Blakeney told the Washington Post in a July interview. “The whole idea is to not get left behind. It’s, ‘How do we include ourselves in this?’”

Blakeney’s vision stems from a concern that the future of college basketball could be dominated by elite programs from the Power Four conferences and possibly the Big East. He fears a two-tiered system where schools like Howard are excluded from competing for NCAA or national championships. “That’s not what I signed up for,” he emphasized.

Blakeney’s proposal is detailed and ambitious. He aims to pitch Howard University to private equity groups and other wealthy investors. His discussions began in June with a private equity firm, followed by meetings in Las Vegas in mid-July during a charity golf outing.

The primary focus of the $100 million investment will be to upgrade Howard’s arena and enhance the roster. Blakeney envisions Howard going independent or joining a larger conference, similar to Notre Dame’s independent status or an affiliate school in the Big East.

Blakeney’s business model proposes a three-way revenue split, with one-third going to the investors, one-third to Howard University, and one-third to the basketball program. This approach, he believes, will cover the program's annual operating costs and eliminate its dependency on the university’s funds.

According to the report by the Washington Post, Blakeney has outlined plans for the proper allocation of the $100 million. Of this amount, $50 million will be dedicated to improving and expanding Burr Gymnasium, which currently accommodates fewer than 3,000 people. Additionally, $4 million to $5 million will be set aside for NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) funds to attract top talent and build a nationally relevant team. A portion of the budget will also be allocated to provide each scholarship player with a salary through revenue sharing, which the NCAA is expected to permit starting in fall 2025.

Blakeney is aware of the fast-paced changes in college sports due to NIL and the transfer portal. “We’re just at the beginning of it,” he said in the report. “But I do feel like there is a short window of opportunity because the speed that NIL is moving, the transfer portal is moving, the professionalism of our business is happening. This s— has to take place fast.”

Blakeney’s business plan is also forward-thinking when it comes to player rights. He is open to the formation of a players union to protect athletes’ interests. Such unions would negotiate for better NIL deals, health benefits, and working conditions, ensuring fair compensation and protection against exploitation.

Blakeney, a former Duke basketball player under the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, has already demonstrated his coaching prowess. Since taking over as head coach in 2019, he has led Howard to back-to-back MEAC championships, breaking a championship drought since 1992. The team clinched a bid to the NCAA tournament in 2022 and reached the First Four tournament in 2023.

His confidence in the plan is evident, and he highlights the urgency of starting conversations now. “There has to be some conversations,” Blakeney emphasized.