The New York Mets will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field. The air is thin and crisp in Colorado as we share our MLB odds series and make a Mets-Rockies prediction and pick.

Mets-Rockies Projected Starters

David Peterson vs. Austin Gomber

David Peterson (5-1) with a 3.47 ERA

Last Start: Peterson went six innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out four and walking one in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

2024 Road Splits: Peterson has been better on the road, going 3-0 with a 3.15 ERA over six starts away from Citi Field.

Austin Gomber (3-7) with a 4.66 ERA

Last Start: Gomber dominated in his last outing, going seven innings, allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out six and walking one in a win over the San Diego Padres.

2024 Home Splits: Gomber has been solid at home, going 1-1 with a 3.83 ERA over nine starts at Coors Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Rockies Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -154

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 11 (-106)

Under: 11 (-114)

How to Watch Mets vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are hanging around in the playoff race, coming into Wednesday trailing the final wildcard spot by 1 1/2 games. Significantly, they have hit the baseball well this season. New York will hope its best hitters can produce against the Rockies on Thursday at Coors.

Francisco Lindor is their top hitter and currently leads the Mets in hits. He hopes to continue to batter the baseball. Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs. Amazingly, he continues to clobber the baseball and likely will surpass at least 30 home runs this season. JD Martinez has been a solid addition to the Mets this season. But he came into Wednesday without a hit in three consecutive games. The Mets have been without Starling Marte since June 22 and need their lineup to continue making up for his absence.

Peterson has been solid lately, with two quality starts in four outings. Now, he looks to do it again in one of the toughest venues to pitch. When Peterson finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 15th in baseball in team ERA. Edwin Diaz is the closer and came into Wednesday with a record of 3-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 13 saves in 18 chances.

The Mets will cover the spread if Lindor, Alonso, and Martinez can produce at the plate and generate long innings. Then, they need Peterson to avoid making mistakes against a lineup that is used to playing in the thin air of Colorado.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies came into the day as one of the worst teams in baseball. Unfortunately, nothing has gone right for the Rockies this season, and they have a legitimate chance to lose 100 games if they continue to play poorly. Their offense has been average at best. Yet, there are still some talented players who can make a mark.

Ezequiel Tovar came into the day as one of the better hitters on the team. Ultimately, he leads the Rockies in hits and also has scored 60 runs. Brenton Doyle leads the Rockies in home runs and has a chance to surpass 25, and possibly 30 by the end of the season. But Ryan McMahon is struggling. Sadly, he came into Wednesday with a three-game hitless streak and had seen his batting average plummet from .274 to .252 from July 7 to August 7.

Gomber has had two quality starts in five outings. Moreover, he has only three in nine starts at Coors Field. When Gomber is finished, he will turn it over to the worst bullpen in baseball. Jalen Beeks, Tyler Kinley, and Victor Vodnik have shared the closer's role.

The Rockies will cover the spread if Tovar and Doyle can clobber the baseball and McMahon can snap out of his slump. Then, they need a good outing from Gomber, who has struggled at home this season.

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Mets came into the day with a 56-57 mark against the run line, while the Rockies were 58-56. Additionally, the Mets were 28-25 against the run line on the road, while the Rockies were 28-32 at home. The Rockies started the series strong because they defeated the Mets 6-3 because of good pitching and timely hitting. But we like the advantage that Peterson gives the Mets. Consequently, we don't believe the Rockies have enough to hit the ball effectively against him. We expect the Mets to cover the spread.

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick: New York Mets -1.5 (-104)