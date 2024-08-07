The anticipation surrounding the upcoming Noche UFC event is palpable, and UFC President Dana White has set high expectations for its financial success. According to White, the event, scheduled to take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas, is expected to generate a staggering $27 million in gate revenue reported by Responsible Gambling.

Noche UFC is poised to be one of the most significant events in the UFC calendar this year. The event is not just another fight night; it represents a celebration of the sport and its growing popularity. The choice of venue, The Sphere, adds an extra layer of excitement and prestige to the event.

The Sphere, an architectural marvel located in the heart of Las Vegas, is set to host Noche UFC. This state-of-the-art venue is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and immersive experience, making it an ideal location for a high-profile event like Noche UFC. The Sphere’s unique design and advanced features are expected to enhance the viewing experience for both the live audience and those watching from home.

Dana White’s Bold Prediction

Dana White’s prediction of $27 million in revenue underscores the UFC’s confidence in the event’s success. This figure is not just a testament to the anticipated ticket sales but also reflects the potential for significant pay-per-view purchases, sponsorship deals, and merchandise sales. White’s projection highlights the UFC’s ability to generate substantial revenue from its events, further solidifying its position as a major player in the sports entertainment industry.

The expected revenue from Noche UFC will have a broader economic impact beyond the UFC itself. Las Vegas, a city known for its vibrant entertainment scene, stands to benefit significantly from the influx of visitors and the associated spending. Hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses are likely to see a boost in revenue, contributing to the city’s economy. The event also provides an opportunity for local vendors and service providers to showcase their offerings to a global audience.

Noche UFC is one of the most stacked fight cards of the year

UFC 306, also known as “Riyadh Season Noche UFC,” is set to be a landmark event in the world of mixed martial arts. Scheduled for September 14, 2024, at The Sphere in Paradise, Nevada, this event promises to deliver an exciting lineup of fights, headlined by a UFC Bantamweight Championship bout between current champion Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. This event marks the UFC’s second “Noche UFC,” celebrating Mexican Independence Day, and is notable for its partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, which has allowed the event to be branded with a sponsor’s title for the first time.

The main event will feature Sean O’Malley defending his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley, known for his striking prowess and charismatic personality, will face a tough challenge in Dvalishvili, who is renowned for his relentless pace and grappling skills. This bout is anticipated to be a clash of styles, with O’Malley looking to keep the fight standing while Dvalishvili aims to impose his wrestling game.

In the co-main event, a trilogy bout between current Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko is set to take place. The two fighters have a storied rivalry, with Grasso winning the title from Shevchenko at UFC 285 and their rematch ending in a split draw. This third meeting is expected to be a decisive encounter, with both fighters looking to assert their dominance in the division.

Noche UFC Full Fight Card

Main Card

Sean O’Malley (C) vs. Merab Dvalishvili – UFC Bantamweight Championship

Alexa Grasso (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko – UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics

Reynaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne

Preliminary Card