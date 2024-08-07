While donning NCAA Duke blue and white, NBA top prospect Cooper Flagg, Duke basketball’s five-star recruit, kicked off his preseason highlight reel, and it’s gone viral. In a video posted on NCAA Duke Men’s Basketball’s X, formerly known as Twitter, page, Flagg, in NCAA's Duke basketball practice jersey, completes an impressive, no-dribble, between-the-legs dunk, showcasing the 17-year-old’s athleticism during practice on Tuesday.

Plenty of players can pull off a between-the-legs dunk. But what stands out most about Cooper’s throwdown at practice is how easy he makes it look, which isn't something you typically see from an incoming NCAA freshman.

As one fan points out, the 6-foot-9 teenage phenom’s slam came off a two-foot gather, while his vertical leap was high enough for Flagg to pull off the between-the-legs. Most players, especially during an NCAA level, typically finish this dunk in transition or off the dribble.

Cooper Flagg scrimmages against LeBron James, Team USA

NCAA's Cooper Flagg is having an eventful summer. Competing against some of the NBA’s best players while playing for the United States select team, which scrimmaged against Team USA last month in Las Vegas, was a surreal experience for Cooper Flagg.

He talked about it recently in a podcast with his new Duke basketball teammate, Caleb Foster, host of “The Brotherhood Podcast,” and how, in one moment, while guarding future Hall of Fame superstar LeBron James, the magnitude of the situation hit him before snapping out of it.

“It was cool, an unbelievable experience,” Flagg said on the podcast. “Just having the opportunity to be there and just share the court with that level of talent and player, the people who’ve made that type of name for themselves. I’ve been watching them for years, growing up.

“The first day, for sure, I was nervous. I didn’t know what to think. I got on the court, and I was like, ‘Wow.’ I was guarding LeBron in the corner. It kind of just hit me for a second, and I had to snap out of it.”

Flagg fared well in Team USA’s scrimmage, standing out from the rest of his teammates, most of whom are currently NBA players. Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who coached the select team, was blown away.

“He’s a special young man,” Mosley said. His talent level, his basketball IQ, his level of toughness, his not-afraid-of-those moments, protect the rim, make the right play, make the right read — he had all that.”

As the anticipation rises ahead of his collegiate debut, Duke basketball fans have plenty to be excited about.