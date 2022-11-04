Stephen Curry, Warriors stars get shocking update ahead of Pelicans game

Major lineup changes are definitely coming for the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Just don’t expect their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans to be any indicator of what the Warriors will look like once Steve Kerr finally figures out a successful rotation.

Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins on Friday in New Orleans, the second leg of back-to-back that could result in the Warriors returning home from their five-game road trip without a victory.

The defending champions lost to the Orlando Magic 130-129 on Thursday, reserve units squandering multiple double-digit leads built up by the starters.

After the game, Kerr made clear his rotational status quo would be altered going forward, a development tacitly endorsed by Curry and Green on the postgame podium.

“We’re gonna have to make some adjustments, make some changes,” Kerr said. “We’ve had what, nine games now? We’ve had a decent look at combinations, so it’s time to try something different.”

Curry and Green repeatedly stressed that Golden State’s 3-6 record in the season’s early going isn’t solely the fault of their team’s collective ineptitude once the starting five leaves the floor. But Jordan Poole and James Wiseman, especially, struggled mightily again in Orlando, while the starters’ continued success served as another reminder that they’ve been a rare solution for the Warriors over the first two-and-a-half weeks of the regular season.

Only the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting five boasts a better net rating among high-usage units league-wide than the dominant +25.6 mark put forth by Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green and Kevon Looney, per Cleaning the Glass.

Poole is entrenched as member of Golden State’s “foundational six.” His place in the rotation is ironclad. The same can’t be said for Wiseman, who’s been a net negative on both sides of the ball regardless of the teammates surrounding him.

Once the Warriors are back at full-strength, likely for Monday’s tilt with the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center, don’t be surprised if Jonathan Kuminga takes Wiseman’s place in the rotation, leaving the latter to serve as his team’s seldom-used 11th man. Even a stellar performance against New Orleans from the former No. 2 overall draft pick wouldn’t change what’s likely coming for Wiseman amid sustained two-way ineffectiveness.

“It’s been a tough couple games for James, but I’m a believer. I love his talent, his attitude,” Kerr said. “But there’s no shortcut for this. As an extremely young player with limited experience, it takes time.”

At least Wiseman and Kuminga are bound to get more of that valuable time and experience versus the Pelicans, despite their extended presence as regulars sit virtually assuring the Warriors a fifth straight loss.