Ohio State football added a key piece to its 2026 recruiting puzzle this Fourth of July, flipping Glenville defensive lineman Jamir Perez from the Florida Gators. The three-star, 330-pound interior lineman had been committed to Florida since May, but two recent visits to Columbus reignited his relationship with the Buckeyes. Now, his flip gives a significant boost to the Ohio State 2026 recruiting class, already ranked top five nationally.

Perez becomes the 21st commit in the class and the fourth defensive lineman, joining Damari Simeon, Cameron Brickle, and Khary Wilder. His decision continues the legendary Glenville to Ohio State pipeline, which has produced numerous Buckeye stars over the decades.

The momentum shift didn’t go unnoticed online. On3’s Hayes Fawcett took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to deliver the breaking news, sharing it with fans and recruiting insiders alike.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL Jamir ‘JJ’ Perez has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals,”

wrote Hayes Fawcett.

“The best in Ohio stay in Ohio.”

The Perez commitment gives the Buckeyes something they’ve been seeking, a true nose tackle with size and upside. Standing 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales at over 330 pounds, Perez dominates interior gaps with raw strength and surprising quickness. Under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who famously built defenses around big interior linemen like Vince Wilfork, Perez could thrive in Columbus.

Perez’s development will be key. While powerful, he’ll need to sharpen his technique to consistently defeat college-level blockers. Still, the Buckeyes believe his ceiling is high — and he's already showing traits coaches covet in an anchor.

For the Gators, Perez’s decommitment represents a meaningful hit. While Billy Napier’s class remains ranked No. 15 nationally, this recruiting loss stings — especially given Ohio State’s national reputation and in-state appeal to prospects like Perez.

Though Florida has rebounded with several four-star additions, losing a key defensive line target to a Big Ten school could send the wrong message to future recruits battling for position along the SEC front lines.

With the Buckeyes 2026 recruiting class trending upward, Ohio State now shifts their focus on adding another edge rusher. Four-star DE KJ Ford from Texas remains a top target and is set to announce his commitment next Friday.

Whether or not they land Ford, the addition of Perez reinforces the Buckeyes’ elite recruiting footprint and underscores their ability to reclaim key in-state talent, especially when it matters most.