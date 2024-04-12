Superstar point guard Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of gearing up for the NBA postseason, which is slated to begin in less than a week with the Play-In tournament. The Warriors currently occupy the ninth seed, meaning if the season ended today, they would host the Los Angeles Lakers in the first of two elimination games to try to get to the playoffs, and Curry continues to play at an elite level overall despite a recent poor showing on the road vs the Portland Trail Blazers.
Despite all of the hoopla surrounding this time of the year in the NBA calendar, Curry still remains one of the best ambassadors of the sport. An avid fan of soccer, Curry recently swapped jerseys (virtually) with Manchester City star Erling Haaland in a cool video mashup provided by the Golden State Warriors on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Steph Curry swap jerseys virtually 🔥
An important postseason for the Warriors
The Warriors have been an up and down ballclub all year, having to deal with the unpredictable behavior of Draymond Green, a significant falloff in terms of production from Klay Thompson, and some questionable at best lineup decisions from Steve Kerr. Through it all, Curry remains one of the best five or six players in the NBA, and is the sole reason that Golden State is a team no one will want to face come playoff time, as images of him sending the Sacramento Kings home with a 50-point road performance last spring are still fresh in the minds of many a Western Conference playoff hopeful.
Of course, in order to get to the postseason, the Warriors are going to have to win not one but two elimination games in the Play-In tournament, and there's a significant chance that both of those will be on the road, where the Warriors have surprisingly been quite solid this season. Still, Curry is going to have to channel the best version of himself, while Green and Thompson turn back the clock, in order for the Warriors to even make it to the playoffs, let alone find some success when they get there.