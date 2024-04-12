The annual NBA All-Star Game is just around the corner. As we all know, it's the time of the year when the best basketball players in the world come together for an exhibition game. Although there's no bearing at stake in the All-Star festivities, it's an event where basketball legends continue to cement their greatness in NBA history.
While most NBA stars join the event during their peak years, there are times when a player gives Father Time a good workout to take over the annual showcase. Let's take a closer look at the 10 All-Star Game MVPs.
10. Magic Johnson
Age: 32 years and 177 days old
Starting off this list is Magic Johnson. Johnson's career was cut short after it was announced that he was diagnosed with HIV. However, with the world gaining more knowledge about the dreaded disease, Johnson was cleared to return to the NBA's 1992 All-Star Game.
Despite not playing in the season, Johnson showed that he didn't lose a step. He tallied 25 points, five rebounds, and nine assists to collect his second All-Star Game MVP.
9. Kobe Bryant
Age: 32 years and 181 days old
While Kobe Bryant was one of the youngest to win the All-Star Game MVP Award, he was also one of the oldest after capturing his fourth. At the 2011 edition, the Black Mamba tallied 37 points and 14 rebounds to lead the West over the East, 148-143. It was certainly a treat for the host fans in Los Angeles. Later on, the All-Star Game MVP Award would be named after Bryant.
8. Julius Erving
Age: 32 years and 356 days old
1983 was a solid year for Julius Erving. He led the Sixers to a 65-win season before taking them to an NBA title. But before doing so, Erving also dominated the 1983 All-Star Game. He poured in 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists to lead the Eastern All-Stars to a win.
7. LeBron James
Age: 33 years and 50 days old
LeBron James currently holds the record for being the youngest player to win the All-Star Game MVP Award. However, he also became one of the oldest after collecting his third All-Star Game MVP, tied for the second most in the NBA, in 2018.
After the format change, James led Team LeBron to a dominating start by flirting with a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.
6. Lenny Wilkens
Age: 33 years and 76 days old
9x NBA All-Star
1971 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP
1969-70 NBA Assists Champion
Happy 84th birthday to 75th Anniversary Team member, Lenny Wilkens! #NBABDAY #NBA75
Learn more about Lenny: https://t.co/8Iw5ie1Q4K pic.twitter.com/aZWS8DDEtb
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 28, 2021
Despite coming off the bench at the 1971 NBA All-Star Game, Lenny Wilkens stole the show. He exploded for 21 points while shooting 73 percent from the field overall. Thanks to his scoring outburst, the Western All-Stars escaped with a 108-107 win.
5. Damian Lillard
Age 33 years and 218 days old
Following a long offseason in which Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers that was granted with a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard earned his eighth All-Star appearance. Lillard had 39 points, three rebounds and six assists to lead the East to the 211-186 win, which was the highest-scoring All-Star Game in history.
4. Jerry West
Age: 33 years and 235 days old
Considered to be one of the premiere NBA legends, Jerry West put in another head-turning performance at the 1972 All-Star Game. He led the Western All-Stars with 13 points. However, none of his points were bigger than his 20-foot game-winning jump shot to clinch the victory.
3. Stephen Curry
Age: 33 years and 343 days old
The greatest All-Star performance in NBA history? Just might be 😎
Stephen Curry is your 2022 #NBAAllStar MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hbsAjp9YAN
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 21, 2022
Known as the greatest shooter of the game, Stephen Curry certainly brought his game when the All-Star Game was held in his hometown of Cleveland. Curry earned his first All-Star Game MVP Award by putting on a dazzling show for the host.
He exploded for 50 points while shooting 59 percent from deep. Curry's only one of four players in league history to reach the half-century mark at the All-Star Game.
2. Michael Jordan
Age: 34 years and 356 days old
On this day in 1998, Michael Jordan was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Game at MSG. He had 23 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals in the Air Jordan 13. pic.twitter.com/bHO7PFOFQI
— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) February 8, 2020
The 1998 All-Star Game saw Michael Jordan win his third and final All-Star Game MVP Award. Widely regarded as the GOAT, Jordan also became the second oldest to win the award.
He tallied 23 points, six rebounds, and eight assists to lead the East to a dominant victory over the West, 135-114. Furthermore, with three All-Star Game MVPs, Jordan is tied for the second-most wins of all time.
1. Shaquille O'Neal
Age: 36 years and 346 days old
14 years ago today, Kobe & Shaq’s amazing co-MVP All-Star game performance in 2009!
Kobe: 27 PTS, 12/23 FG, 29 MIN
Shaq: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 8/9 FG, 11 MIN
“It felt like old times. I miss those times,” Shaq said ❤️🏆
When Shaq passed between Dwight’s legs then cut for the dunk! pic.twitter.com/rqhvnafpoG
— Courtside Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 15, 2023
In the 2009 All-Star Game, Shaq collected his third and final All-Star Game MVP. It also marked the fourth and final time when joint winners were named for the award. It was the last time when Kobe and Shaq played together for a team.
Although it was a messy breakup that ended a dynasty, both stars reunited and put on a memorable showcase. Moreover, Shaq set the record for becoming the oldest All-Star Game MVP.