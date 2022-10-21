Weekly MTG Announces Secret Lair x Extra Life 2022, Other Incoming Products

The newest Weekly MTG stream announced a new Secret Lair Drop for 2022 in partnership with Extra Life, along with a series of other products. Read on to find out what’s coming to the game.

Secret Lair Drop Series: Extra Life 2022

The newest Weekly MTG announced a new Secret Lair Drop (SLD) coming on November 4, 2022. What’s special about this particular SLD, entitled Secret Lair Drop Series: Extra Life 2022, is that it is made in collaboration with Extra Life, an annual fundraiser meant to help children in need. 50% of the proceeds of this SLD will go directly to the Seattle Children’s Autism Center,

The cards featured for this particular drop are Birds of Paradise, Sliver Legion, and Lathliss, Dragon Queen. Much like the previous Secret Lair and Extra Life collaboration, this SLD will contain two different versions of the cards: one with the art drawn by children, and the other with an artist’s interpretation of that drawing. The cards for this particular SLD will also feature playful flavor text.

Sales for this particular SLD will run from November 4 to 7, foil and non-foil versions of the cards will be available. Players who play on Magic: the Gathering Arena can also support the fundraiser by purchasing an Extra Life 2022 bundle that will launch in-game from November 1 to 7. This bundle will contain digital card sleeves featuring the artwork of the above cards plus an additional 1,200 gems. Lastly, players may donate directly to Extra Life here.

Jumpstart 2022

Apart from the Secret lair collaboration with Extra Life, another major product announced in the stream is Jumpstart 2022, which will release on December 2, 2022. To give a quick recap, the Jumpstart product is a supplemental set, where each pack in a booster box is made up of 20 cards of varying themes and colors. It presents a new way of playing Magic, as all players need to do is combine the contents of two different booster packs, shuffle them together to form a 40-card deck, and play. The cards in Jumpstart sets are a combination of reprints and new cards that are legal in Eternal formats.

Jumpstart 2022 will have 46 different theme decks and 121 different variations. The stream revealed two themes: “Speedy”, a red pack that focuses on haste and aggro, and “Snow”, a blue pack that focuses on snow permanents. Each packet of Jumpstart 2022 will contain a card that features art from Japanese artists, with some examples shown on stream including Coldsteel Heart and Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker. Other packs may include cards that are completely new to the game, with an example being Isu the Abominable.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One

One last major product announced at the stream is the set Phyrexia: All Will Be One. While no spoilers have been revealed yet, as the game is still preparing for the release of The Brothers’ War, the set symbol has been revealed, and it features the familiar symbol of Phyrexia. We also caught a glimpse of what the product boxes for this set will look like. Draft booster boxes, set booster boxes, collector booster boxes, and bundles/fat packs for this set all feature artwork depicting the Phyrexian praetor Elesh Norn, who we can expect to see in this set and the ones after it.

Some important dates for the release of this set were revealed as well. Prerelease for Phyrexia: All Will Be One is set for January 27 to February 2, 2023, while the set is expected to release to tabletop on February 3, 2023.

