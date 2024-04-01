Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have dreamed of winning a Stanley Cup for a few years now. General manager Ken Holland is looking to win his first Cup since 2008 with the Detroit Red Wings. But an Oilers win would mean so much more. It'd mark the first Canadian champion since 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Los Angeles Kings.
The Oilers are one of a few Canadian teams vying to break that curse this season. They also have contention from the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks. There's an argument to be made for all of those teams to win it all this year. They are all talented in their own right, and could surprise teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
However, the Oilers also have a claim of their own. And today, we'll take a look at what they could do in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here are two reasons that Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers could win the Stanley Cup in 2024.
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl are a force
The Edmonton Oilers have one of if not the best duos in the entire league. Connor McDavid has a legitimate claim to being the best player in the entire world. Not far behind him is teammate Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl is certainly the greatest German player of all time. And both players appear likely to make the Hall of Fame once they hang up their skates.
The Oilers struggled to begin the 2023-24 NHL season. However, they've since turned things around, thanks in large part to McDavid and Draisaitl. McDavid is third in the entire league in points while leading the league with 96 assists. Draisaitl, meanwhile, has 98 points in 72 games this year.
Of course, two players cannot carry a team to the Stanley Cup. That said, having two players on the level of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl certainly helps matters. If these two get hot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Edmonton could emerge as favorites to win it all in 2024.
Offensive depth behind superstars
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl provide much of Edmonton's offense. However, they don't make up the entirety of their offensive production. In fact, the Oilers have some quality scoring depth behind their two superstars. And that will certainly play a role in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Veteran winger Zach Hyman definitely deserves a mention. The former Maple Leafs star broke out last season but hit quite the milestone in 2023-24. Hyman recently scored his 50th goal of the year, reaching that plateau for the first time in his career. For most fans, it's hard not to be happy for the former Michigan star.
There's also defenseman Evan Bouchard. Bouchard has broken out this year as a truly dangerous offensive presence from the point. In fact, Bouchard is third among Oilers skaters in points with 76. His 60 assists are tied with Leon Draisaitl for second most on the club.
Other names to watch include Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele. Nugent-Hopkins has fallen short of the 90-point pace he played to last season. Still, he has 17 goals and 61 points this year. Foegele, meanwhile, is in the midst of a career season. He also has 17 goals while scoring 37 points.
Overall, the Oilers can score with any team in the league. If Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl falter, this could can theoretically pick them up. However, this team can also compliment their two superstars once they find their game. Edmonton could ride their offensive firepower to a Stanley Cup in 2024.