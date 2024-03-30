The Winnipeg Jets came so close to winning it all in 2018. They seemed like a powerhouse coming out of the Western Conference. Led by Patrik Laine, Connor Hellebuyck, and Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg seemed primed to make noise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And they did exactly that, advancing to the Western Conference Finals.
Unfortunately, the Jets fell short of the Stanley Cup Final. That season, the Vegas Golden Knights were on a magical run. They finished first in the Western Conference during their first season in existence. Vegas outplayed Winnipeg and defeated their Canadian opponent in five games.
This year, the Jets are once again in a position to go on a deep playoff run. In fact, they not only have the pieces for a deep run, they have the pieces to go on and win it all. If they did so, they'd be the first Canadian franchise to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1990.
Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets have not clinched a playoff berth quite yet. However, they should clinch a spot sooner rather than later, even considering their current slump. With that in mind, here are two reasons why the Winnipeg Jets can win the Stanley Cup in 2024.
Elite goaltending
Connor Hellebuyck helped lead the Jets back in 2017-18 when they faced the Golden Knights. The Michigan native recorded a sparkling .924 save percentage during the regular season that year. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he was similarly dominant, posting a .922 save percentage.
Rumors prior to the 2023-24 NHL season suggested this could be Hellebuyck's last in Winnipeg. However, the Jets didn't allow the possibility. Winnipeg signed the veteran netminder to a massive seven-year contract extension. It was a move Winnipeg needed to make. And so far, it has worked wonders.
Hellbuyck is still an elite goaltender in this league. The Michigan native did begin the campaign on a bit of a rough note. To this point, though, he has 32 wins, a .920 save percentage, and four shutouts. He has played a major role in putting the Jets in a position to do well in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
However, he can't play every single game. And luckily, the Jets don't need to run him into the ground. Veteran backup Laurent Brossoit has proven to be a quality option for Winnipeg in 2023-24. He has played just 20 games, but he has recorded a .927 save percentage and two shutouts.
These performances have given the Jets one of the best goaltending tandems in the league. In fact, only the Florida Panthers have allowed fewer goals per game. That said, no team in the league has a better collective save percentage than the Jets. If Winnipeg goes on a deep run, Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit will play a vital role.
An all-around effort
The Jets have more than just elite goaltending. Winnipeg's goaltending is aided by a suffocating defensive unit that gives the last line of defense the best chances to make big saves. And while they don't have a clear-cut offensive star, the Jets boast an impressive amount of scoring depth.
Defensively, the Jets force turnovers in order to move the puck up the ice. In fact, they are top five in the league in share of takeaways, according to MoneyPuck. Overall, though, they swarm opposing offenses. And that has allowed them to lead the league in expected goals against per 60 (1.79).
Winnipeg can also generate offense from the point thanks to defenseman Josh Morrissey. Besides him, the team has other options they can turn to. Mark Schiefele leads the team in points scored this year. Winger Kyle Connor leads the team in goals with 30, which he's scored in just 57 games. Nikolaj Ehlers is also a threat in the offensive zone.
Winnipeg has elite goaltending, sure. But they compliment Connor Hellebuyck with an all-around effort at both ends of the ice. If these things click in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Jets certainly have a chance to break the Canadian curse this summer.