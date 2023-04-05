Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Despite another season of mediocrity, the Washington Wizards are planning to lock into their current core. That includes head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

Wizards president and general manager Tommy Sheppard said that Unseld will be Washington’s coach moving forward, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Robbins notes that rumors have swirled about his job security as the Wiz have found themselves out of the playoff picture again. But for now, his job seems to be safe.

Unseld has two years remaining on his current contract. At 34-45, he currently has the Wizards in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Although they have shown improvement on both sides of the ball, they’re still a below-average team by many metrics. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs for the second season in a row.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Bradey Beal signed for the foreseeable future, the Wizards want to do the same with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. Washington has some solid pieces around them but has dealt with numerous injuries to star players and overall has not been very good since the days of prime John Wall. It’s a problem that goes deeper than coaching.

The Wizards are facing the heat from being a mid franchise that is fine to just tread water in NBA purgatory, leaving them without any chances of making a playoff run or securing a top draft pick (barring serious draft-lottery luck). Wes Unseld Jr. has the herculean task of trying to turn things around with a roster that does not inspire much hope.