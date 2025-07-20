After the Washington Wizards reached a buyout agreement with Marcus Smart, who is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, they reached a new buyout agreement with Blake Wesley. Wesley, who was traded to the Wizards from the San Antonio Spurs as part of a deal centered around Kelly Olynyk, reached a buyout deal after it was initially reported the guard was waived.

In his limited role, Wesley was an impressive three-point shooter in the second half of his 2024-25 campaign with the Spurs and is now a free agent, per HoopsHype’s Michael Sotto.

“Blake Wesley agreed to a buyout with the Wizards to allow the former Spurs first-round pick to become a free agent,” Sotto reported. “Wesley, a strong perimeter defender, shot 37% on threes in the second half last season and expects to land in a new role elsewhere.”

Wesley is now a free agent. He’ll look to latch onto a new team ahead of training camp within the next couple of months. The Wizards have had a busy summer. After acquiring Olynyk and Cam Whitmore from the New Orleans Pelicans for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, they flipped the veteran center to the Spurs as the Wizards’ rebuilding phase continues ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Wizards also acquired veteran guard CJ McCollum in the deal that landed them Olynyk before putting Kelly into a separate contract with the Spurs.

McCollum’s funny tweet since joining the Wizards

Wizards veteran CJ McCollum had a funny reaction to the deal that sent him to his new team. Before reaching a buyout deal with veteran Marcus Smart, the Wizards, moving on from Jordan Poole and the almost $66 million left on his contract, reeled in a new veteran in McCollum. The three-team deal saw the Pelicans part ways with the veteran guard.

However, McCollum seems to be in good spirits about the sudden change as he posted to his X, formerly Twitter.

“The funniest tweet I’ve seen today is that I’m going to get blamed for the tariffs now too,” McCollum remarked on X, adding a couple of laughing emojis and seemingly alluding to the controversial Collective Bargaining Agreement he helped put into effect in 2023.

McCollum averaged 21.1 points on 44.4% shooting, including 37.3% from three, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds last year for the Pelicans. The 12-year veteran spent nine seasons with the Trail Blazers before he was traded to the Pelicans, where he spent the last three and a half seasons before an offseason deal to the Wizards.