There comes a time in every rebuild when the moves start making sense. This is when short-term pain finally gives way to strategic progress. For the Washington Wizards, that moment may have arrived. Years of lottery losses and bloated contracts had left the franchise stuck in the mud. However, the 2025 offseason has offered a glimpse of something different: vision, flexibility, and finally, execution. The Wizards are no longer just collecting assets. They’re positioning themselves to strike. With one more key addition, they could vault from rebuilding curiosity to one of the NBA’s most intriguing risers.

The Offseason That Changed Everything

Washington already made perhaps its biggest move, flipping Jordan Poole to New Orleans for veteran guard CJ McCollum. The trade was less about star power and more about financial liberation. Poole’s remaining two years and $66 million had become an anchor. McCollum’s expiring contract offered a clean break. The Wizards now figure to have much more cap space next summer. Also, they have other savvy veterans on expiring deals in Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart. If Washington decides to keep any of the three beyond 2026, they’ll have the flexibility to do so on team-friendly terms.

The Wizards’ front office didn’t stop there. In a sharp opportunistic move, they also landed Cam Whitmore from the talent-overloaded Houston Rockets. Whitmore is a 20-year-old scoring machine with elite athleticism. He has breakout potential if given a consistent role. These moves technically merged into one multi-team transaction. However, they were born from a common thread: Washington identifying value and acting decisively.

The Wizards now exit the first wave of the offseason with two major wins. They drastically increased flexibility and have a high-upside young player. That’s a rare combo for a rebuilding team. But the best move Washington could make might still be on the table.

Here we will look at and discuss the perfect move that the Washington Wizards must still make in the 2025 NBA offseason.

Al Horford isn’t the flashiest name in 2025 free agency. That said, for a team in transition like the Wizards, he might be the most impactful. Horford, 39, is coming off another playoff run with the Boston Celtics, where he was instrumental both on and off the court. Over the last few seasons, he’s continued to anchor defenses with savvy positioning, switchability, and leadership. He won’t command much money. What he brings instead is professionalism, stability, and winning DNA. That is exactly what this Washington roster needs.

Yes, reports suggest Horford has verbally agreed to join the Golden State Warriors. That said, the deal isn’t finalized. Sources say Jonathan Kuminga’s unresolved trade status is holding up paperwork and roster space. Until ink hits paper, the Wizards should pounce.

Why Washington Makes Sense for Horford

Horford is reportedly weighing comfort and lifestyle over dollars at this point in his career. That’s why a cross-country move to San Francisco isn’t necessarily a done deal. His homes are in Boston and Miami. Washington, DC is far closer than the Bay Area and offers a chance to continue competing while mentoring the next generation.

The Wizards aren’t chasing a championship next year, but that may appeal to Horford. He’d be able to extend his career with reduced minutes, control his physical load, and play meaningful basketball while helping develop one of the most intriguing young bigs in the league: Alex Sarr. Horford’s presence could be the single most valuable influence on Sarr’s growth in the NBA.

Washington is in a rare sweet spot. They’re building, but they’re also not bottoming out. Horford can still start or come off the bench, spread the floor, and serve as a vocal leader in a locker room hungry for identity.

A Mentor for the Future, A Bridge to the Present

The Wizards’ long-term future revolves around Sarr, Whitmore, Bilal Coulibaly, and possibly whoever they land with their 2026 draft capital. However, development doesn’t happen in a vacuum. The NBA graveyard is littered with raw talent that never found the right veterans to help them grow. Horford could be Washington’s bridge between potential and performance.

He’d also provide tactical value on the floor. Whether paired with Sarr in a double-big lineup or anchoring a second unit, Horford’s ability to space the floor and defend smartly would elevate Washington’s on-court product. Sue, his minutes might be limited. Still, his influence would not.

A Simple Move with Lasting Impact

The Wizards have already won this offseason in many respects. Shedding Poole’s contract was a masterstroke. Landing Whitmore was a steal. Adding Al Horford? That would be the perfect cherry on top.

It’s not a superstar swing. It’s not going to dominate headlines. However, it’s the type of move good teams make and rebuilding teams need to make. It sends a message to young players and the rest of the league that Washington is serious, thoughtful, and intentional about its next chapter.

Whether Horford ultimately signs with the Warriors or another contender remains to be seen. But if Washington can step in before that deal becomes official, they should. Because this isn’t just about Al Horford the player. It’s about what he represents—and what the Wizards are building toward.