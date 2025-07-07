Malcolm Brogdon has become a hot commodity this offseason as either a trade or a buyout candidate. The Washington Wizards hold the rights to Brogdon, but they have shown a willingness to listen to teams throughout the league to make a potential sign-and-trade. Brogdon has a history of being a reliable guard, so it's no wonder many teams are competing for his services. He would be an instant help, wherever he might end up.

NBA insider, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, reported that eight teams have contacted the Washington Wizards about Brogdon with varying interest levels. That list includes the Clippers, Suns, Lakers, Warriors, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Kings, and Bucks.

He also discussed the guard market and said it should become clearer once Beal's decision is finalized.

He said, “Other players whose options will likely become clearer once Beal lands include Westbrook, De'Anthony Melton, and Ben Simmons. When healthy, Melton is not an outright point guard but has proven to be a strong point-of-attack defender at multiple positions.”

Bradley Beal is the big domino waiting in the wings across the NBA in the backcourt. Once Beal is bought out or traded, the floodgates will open, and multiple teams will get involved in the backcourt market, and the fact that Brogdon has such a high list of suitors only strengthens that outlook.

Injury issues have stunted Brogdon's growth in the NBA, with him only playing in 70 or more games since his rookie year. He is so sought after because all these teams need depth in the backcourt.

Article Continues Below

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors need another guard behind James Harden and Steph Curry. The Phoenix Suns are also desperate to find a steadying force at point guard because they are argued not to have a true point guard outside Collin Gillespie.

The option of returning to the Milwaukee Bucks is also on the table. The Bucks are starving for backcourt help after parting ways with Damian Lillard.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Sacramento Kings do not need as much help in the backcourt as the Clippers, Warriors, Bucks, and the Suns.

The 32-year-old Brogdon played in only 24 games for the Wizards last season, averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 43.3 percent from the field, but only 28.6 percent from behind the three-point line. He has played in only 63 games in the past two seasons.

A change of scenery seems necessary for him and the Wizards because they are on a rebuilding timeline, which he does not fit.