The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards via trade in the summer of 2024. Since then, Avdija has become a bit of a fan favorite while the franchise rebuilds the roster. However, although he likes being in Portland now, Avdija admits he felt betrayed by Washington when the trade initially went through.

Avdija, who is 24 years old, shared some strong words about the Wizards while preparing for the upcoming season, according to Ynet. The Israeli basketball player claims he built strong connections in Washington and felt like the organization was wrong for trading him to Portland. However, Deni Avdija now enjoys playing for the Trail Blazers.

“People were beside me for so many years, and I created a close, strong connection with them. The moment they traded me, it felt like a knife in the back,” explained Deni Avdija. “I understand it's business and part of this league, but I'm always loyal to the team and the people who worked with me.

“Starting a new chapter is scary and exciting at the same time. There's uncertainty where I'll end up and if it will be the right situation for me. You don't control it much, and that's what's scary. But I'm happy because I have the character and abilities to fit in anywhere with anyone. I found an amazing home in Portland. I'm excited to see what comes next.”

Based on the year he just had in Portland, Deni Avdija should love playing for the Trail Blazers. In his first season with the club, Avdija averaged career highs in points (16.9), rebounds (7.3), assists (3.9), and steals (1.0) per game. He also recorded an impressive 47.6% field goal percentage while shooting 36.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Although he felt a little betrayed by the Wizards, the Trail Blazers' forward is proving to be more than worthy of a consistent role in Portland. After another busy offseason, we should expect Deni Avdjia to continue playing a large role for this team.