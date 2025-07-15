Richaun Holmes was released by the Washington Wizards on Monday, officially ending his two partial seasons with the team in the nation's capital. The 31-year-old center averaged 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, with a shooting percentage of 64.7% after 31 games in the 2024 – 25 season.

The Washington Wizards have requested waivers on center Richaun Holmes. — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Holmes was selected at 37th overall and played for six teams in 10 years in the league. His career averages are 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 489 games, including a campaign in 2020-21 with the Sacramento Kings in which he averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.

The Wizards decided to part ways with him due to a full roster and little financial commitment. In the last year of Holmes' contract, up to $250,000 was guaranteed of $13.28 million for the 2025–26 season. With the franchise entirely focused on rebuilding purposes, the organization created space for the development of its younger players.

As of late, the team signed veteran Marvin Bagley III to a one-year deal and retained Serbian giant Tristan Vukcevic on a two-way deal. With Alex Sarr slated to be their starting center, Holmes was pushed out of the rotation. Right now, the Wizards have 17 standard contracts, two more than the league allows. This suggests that we expect some roster changes before tip-off.

Playing 17.2 minutes per game a year ago, his offensive efficiency may catch the eye of contending teams. Now an unrestricted free agent, Holmes will likely receive offers at the veteran minimum. In addition, consider the Celtics among potential interested teams as they seek to improve their frontcourt after Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet leave.

Boston currently has 15 players signed to standard contracts, although a few of those deals aren't guaranteed. With Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman, and Luka Garza being the only centers on the roster, Holmes could be a solid, low-risk option that makes an immediate impact, especially if the team prefers experience over youth.